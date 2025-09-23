Rudi Johnson Cause of Death: Former NFL Star Passes Away at 45

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has passed away.

The 2004 Pro Bowl selection was just 45 years old.

Rudi Johnson of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Getty Images)

Rudi Johnson’s tragic cause of death revealed

Sadly, the tale of Rudi’s passing is one that’s become all too familiar to football fans.

Johnson reportedly took his own life, possibly as a result of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy he suffered during the course of his eight years in the NFL.

According to TMZ, Johnson had been “struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

Rudi Johnson #32 walks off the field after the Bengals victory. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

Johnson spent seven of his eight seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, scoring 12 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

He concluded his career with the Detroit Lions in their notorious 0-16 2008 season.

Social media users pay tribute to late Bengals legend

Rudi Johnson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals smiles on the sidelines during the NFL pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 1, 2006 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Across social media, football fans are sharing fond reflections of Johnson’s impressive career.

“Rudi Johnson is responsible for the two best rushing seasons in Bengals history,” one X account pointed out.

“Everybody loves to talk about that passing game for the Bengals, but Rudi Johnson was at the heart of that offense,” another added.

“Awful news this morning. Rudi played 7 seasons for the Bengals and still owns the single-season rushing record of 1,458 yards and is fourth in career yards (5,742),” sports journalist Jay Morrison chimed in, adding, “He would’ve turned 46 next week.”

Our thoughts go out to Rudi Johnson’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Hotline by dialing 988.