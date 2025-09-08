Sister Wives Season 20 Will SHOCK You, Christine Brown Says

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have seen on the Sister Wives Season 20 trailer, fans are seemingly in for a brand new Kody Brown this fall.

In shocking footage from an upcoming episode, the father of 17 gathers all of his former spouses around in one room and tells them he wants to “apologize with all my heart.”

Stunning, right?

For good reason, Christine Brown now says. Because it’s a bunch of nonsense.

“I think the apology was for him, it wasn’t for me,” Christine says in a new interview with Access Hollywood’s Reality Nightcap, adding that she can’t even think about the on-camera apology without her “mind being blown.”

It sounds like there’s a lot more to Kody’s alleged mea culpa.

“You’re going to see it, it’s going to shock you, the whole apology — ALL of the apologies, all of it,” Christine continued, presumably referring to what Kody says to her, Meri and Janelle.

She didn’t elaborate at the time. But we’re intrigued!

Last year, Kody vowed to reconcile with his children before his 56th birthday … which he celebrated in January.

However, Christine confirmed last week that her ex remains on the outs with most of his offspring; he wasn’t even talking to son Garrison when the young man took his own life in March 2023.

“When he fixes his relationship with his kids, that’s when I’ll accept the apology,” Christine said a few days ago. “Like, take care of your kids, reach out to your kids, call them, spend time with them and work on that relationship and then at that point we can talk apology.

“It’s an action that should happen, not just words. Words don’t mean a thing, it’s just words.”

If you recall, Christine referred to Kody as a “deadbeat dad” in an October radio interview.

In this latest case, she went on to claim this week that even the children who have said they’re on okay terms with their dad are still in pain from things that have transpired.

“My kids are heartbroken,” she said. “Even the ones that talk about how they’ve moved on [and] they’ve accepted that this is their dad, this is what he does.”

Elsewhere on the Sister Wives preview? Kody teases the possibility of another wife.

“I got another one of those emails from some woman,” Kody tells Robyn in this Season 20 promo. “Asking sort of, like, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family.”

Why any woman would want to become spiritually or physically or emotionally entangled with Kody, we have no idea.

Starting in November 2021, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown all came to their senses and decided to walk away from their unhappy relationships.

This leaves only Robyn as Kody’s spouse, and we do not get to see her reaction to Kody’s news in the trailer.

Sister Wives season 20 premieres Sunday, September 28, at 10/9c on TLC.