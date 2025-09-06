Christine Brown is Baffled by Possibility of Kody Taking on a New Wife

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the first trailer released by TLC for Sister Wives Season 20, Kody Brown appears to hint at the possibility of taking on a new spouse.

He claims in this footage that some woman has reached out to him about such an option.

Is this actually the case? The aforementioned network clearly wants folks to tune in in order to find out.

But Christine Brown is as confused by the mere mention of this person as you likely are.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

“I do not even know how to wrap my mind around what I have seen that they are even entertaining,” the mother of six said on a recent episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, clearly baffled by the preview and what it has teased.

“Are they? Is it just for [the] camera? I do not know. I just don’t know,” she added, stating of Kody and Robyn:

“But, I hope not, because what they have is a soulmate situation. They really do.”

Christine was the first member of this plural family to walk away, announcing she was leaving Kody in November 2021; over the subsequent year or so, Janelle and Meri went ahead and made the same decision.

This leave Kody with Robyn as his only wife… at least for now.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

In the Season 20 sneak peek, Kody reveals to Robyn that there might be a new addition to the household.

“I got another one of those emails from some woman asking, sort of, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family,” he says in this video, much to Robyn’s apparent shock and chagrin.

New episodes of this reality show kick off on Sunday, September 28 — but Christine has been making plenty of headlines in the meantime.

Her brand new memoir came out earlier this month, and it consists of this TLC personality dropping one truth bomb after another.

For example?

You’re looking at the four main cast members on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In one passage, Christine talks for the first time about a past addiction to pain medication.

In another, she slams Kody as an insensitive A-Hole for the way he acted when he took her virginity after the two got spiritually married.

Christine recalls in the book her first sexual experience as hurting “like crazy” and leaving her in tears, largely because “there was no foreplay.”

“There was no anything,” she writes. “It was my very first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known.”

Brown even admits she was “crying from the pain” afterward, disappointed and heartbroken.

“I envisioned hand-holding, moonlight, gentle touches,” she says. “I imagined feeling beautiful and adored. I imagined a loving acknowledgment of our eternal life together.”







