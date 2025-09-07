Jelly Roll Says He’s Dropped 200 Pounds, Reveals Shocking New Weight In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For quite some time now, Jelly Roll has been sharing updates on his weight loss journey.

And the country crooner revealed this week that he’s reached a major milestone.

In an interview with ESPN’s Pat McAfee, Mr. Roll revealed that he’s dropped a full 200 pounds!

Jelly Roll attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I started at 540 pounds, and I was 357 pounds this morning,” the singer told McAfee during the Big Night AHT live show (per Us Weekly).

Jelly Roll added that he’s far from finished — and he has big plans for his future.

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden,” he told McAfee.

Obviously, that sort of weight loss deserves praise no matter the methods one uses.

But Jelly Roll’s weight loss is made all the more impressive by the fact that he started making progress long before the age of Ozempic.

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Jelly Roll’s impressive progress

Jelly Roll has been sharing updates with fans for nearly two years now. And each is more impressive than the last.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds. I’ve been really kicking [butt], man,” he told People magazine in April 2024.

And while some newly trimmed-down celebs might prefer to keep their secrets to themselves, Jelly has been happy to fill fans in on his weight loss strategy.

“I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day,” he told People.

Jelly Roll attends the “Jelly Roll: Save Me” Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old explained that he was feeling “really good” at the time — but that he had no intention of stopping there.

“If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour,” he explained.

Clearly, Jelly has no intention of resting on his laurels and priding himself on how far he’s come.

“I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May 2024. “So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it.”

We have no doubt that Jelly Roll will be skydiving in Sweden in no time!