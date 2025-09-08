Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Win Big at 2025 VMAs; Mariah Carey Suffers Awkward Onstage Mishap

It was a night to remember at the 2025 Video Music Awards.
As usual, the evening was loaded with show-stopping performances and historic wins for some of the biggest names in entertainment.
And while Taylor Swift was not in attendance (to the chagrin of millions of Swifties), some other very big stars took the stage during a jam-packed and relentlessly fast-paced show.
There were heartbreaking moments, as Jack Osbourne appeared with his four daughters via satellite to introduce a tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.
There were humorous moments, as Sabrina Carpenter dropped an accidental F-bomb during an acceptance speech.
And there were confusing moments, as Mariah Carey seemed to forget her choreography, demonstrating the sort of apathy toward onstage theatrics that fans have come to love.
But in the end, it was all about the winners, with Lady Gaga taking home the most awards (including Artist of the Year), and Ariana Grande winning Video of the Year.
Here’s the full list of the night’s biggest honorees and nominations:
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead” (WINNER)
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Ed Sheeran, “Sapphire”
Gracie Abrams, “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Lorde, “What Was That”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.” (WINNER)
Tate McRae, “Sports Car”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Best New Artist
Alex Warren (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
Tate McRae
Best Collaboration
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs, “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile” (WINNER)
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton, “Pour Me a Drink”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, “Sunset Blvd”
Best Hip Hop
Doechii, “Anxiety” (WINNER)
Drake, “Nokia”
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll, “Somebody Save Me”
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
LL Cool J ft. Eminem, “Murdergram Deux”
Travis Scott, “4X4”
Best R&B
Chris Brown, “Residuals”
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs, “Mutt (Remix)”
Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous” (WINNER)
Partynextdoor – “No Chill”
Summer Walker, “Heart Of A Woman”
SZA, “Drive”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Best Rock
Coldplay, “All My Love” (WINNER)
Evanescence, “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)”
Green Day, “One Eyed Bastard”
Lenny Kravitz, “Honey”
Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
Twenty One Pilots, “The Contract”