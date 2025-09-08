Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Win Big at 2025 VMAs; Mariah Carey Suffers Awkward Onstage Mishap

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It was a night to remember at the 2025 Video Music Awards.

As usual, the evening was loaded with show-stopping performances and historic wins for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

And while Taylor Swift was not in attendance (to the chagrin of millions of Swifties), some other very big stars took the stage during a jam-packed and relentlessly fast-paced show.

Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

There were heartbreaking moments, as Jack Osbourne appeared with his four daughters via satellite to introduce a tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

There were humorous moments, as Sabrina Carpenter dropped an accidental F-bomb during an acceptance speech.

And there were confusing moments, as Mariah Carey seemed to forget her choreography, demonstrating the sort of apathy toward onstage theatrics that fans have come to love.

But in the end, it was all about the winners, with Lady Gaga taking home the most awards (including Artist of the Year), and Ariana Grande winning Video of the Year.

Here’s the full list of the night’s biggest honorees and nominations:

Ariana Grande accepts the award for Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead” on stage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”

Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren, “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Doechii, “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran, “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams, “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”

Lorde, “What Was That”

Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.” (WINNER)

Tate McRae, “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”

Lady Gaga accepts the â€œArtist of the Yearâ€ award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Best New Artist

Alex Warren (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Tate McRae

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs, “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile” (WINNER)

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton, “Pour Me a Drink”

Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, “Sunset Blvd”

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Best Hip Hop

Doechii, “Anxiety” (WINNER)

Drake, “Nokia”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll, “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

LL Cool J ft. Eminem, “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott, “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown, “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs, “Mutt (Remix)”

Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous” (WINNER)

Partynextdoor – “No Chill”

Summer Walker, “Heart Of A Woman”

SZA, “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”

Best Rock

Coldplay, “All My Love” (WINNER)

Evanescence, “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)”

Green Day, “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz, “Honey”

Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots, “The Contract”