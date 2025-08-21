Sister Wives Season 20 Trailer: Kody Considers Another Spouse!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Brace yourselves, TLC viewers.

Not only can we finally confirm that Sister Wives is coming back for Season 20… we can also now talk at length about the first footage from these new episodes… AND we can once again delve into the ultimate question surrounding Kody Brown:

Will he take on a new spouse?!?

(TLC)

The last time we saw this father of 18 in front of a camera, he was saying on the show’s tell-all special that he “would never try plural marriage again.”

But perhaps one should never say never?

“I got another one of those emails from some woman,” Kody tells Robyn in this Season 20 preview, which went live on Thursday. “Asking sort of, like, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family.”

Why any woman would want to become spiritually or physically or emotionally entangled with Kody, we have no idea.

Starting in November 2021, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown all came to their senses and decided to walk away from their unhappy relationships.

This leaves only Robyn as Kody’s spouse, and we do not get to see her reaction to Kody’s news in the trailer.

(TLC)

Elsewhere in the promo, we witness Meri out and about, enjoying her time on the market and trying to meet some men.

“I have never done speed dating before,” Meri tells a friend, who jokingly encourages her to snort to impress her potential suitors.

Later in this initial look at what’s to come, Meri reveals that her love language is “physical touch” when asked by a “handsome” man during the speed-dating event.

We have no idea what comes from Meri’s venture into such a realm, but the reality star recently talked about heartbreak and we can’t now help but wonder if she did meet someone — and it ended poorly.

(TLC)

Then there’s Christine, who we see encouraging husband David Woolley to “hang out” with ex Kody, prompting a laugh.

The scene then cuts to show the two men together spending quality time at a race track.

From everything we can tell and all we can gather, these two remain as happy as they were on the day they were married just about two years ago.

The trailer eventually shifts to Janelle, who admits she needs to “get out.” Meaning what, precisely?

(TLC)

A friend supports this cast member by telling her to “change up your hair a little bit” and to give the world a “new” version of her, as the camera flashes to Janelle living it up in New Orleans.

Can’t say we saw that coming!

Perhaps inspired by this trip, Jenelle seems to arrive at a pretty significant decision.

“We talked about the spiritual divorce, and I think I’m ready,” she says at one point.

The trailer, meanwhile, also hints at the continued drama surrounding the sale of the family’s Coyote Pass land in Arizona, an ongoing point of contention on the series.

(TLC)

“This is bulls–t,” Robyn declares in one confessional. “I’m not selling this land until everything is perfectly fair and we do this the right way. Sorry.”

This said, Robyn does seem be reflective in regard to everything that transpired that has brough the Browns to their emotional breaking point.

“There’s been more effort put into creating pain and hurting each other,” she says on air. “Makes me angry.”

In our opinion, of course, this just means she should be mad at Kody. He’s the drama queen who is responsible for all the unhappiness and turmoil.

(TLC)

Surprisingly, though, Kody gathers the women together in the trailer and tells them:

“I wanted to apologize with all my heart.”

And in a separate scene he admits to Janelle, “I said I didn’t love you. That wasn’t true.”

Christine, though, says she never wants to speak to her ex again… Janelle says they’ll never be friends … and Meri quotes Taylor Swift, telling Kody: “We are never, ever, ever getting back together.”

The preview ends with Kody as his creepiest.

“Listen, I have this wife. Her name is Robyn, and she would never let me do anything naughty, as bad as I want to do it,” he randomly says.

He then lets out an evil cackle.

Sister Wives season 20 premieres Sunday, September 28, at 10/9c on TLC.