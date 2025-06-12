Robyn Brown Accidentally Admits She Was Kody’s Favorite Wife, Gets DESTROYED by …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On the most recent episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown said something that has gotten her in scalding hot water with many TLC viewers.

It was something about… luggage.

The reality star, of course, is the only remaining spouse in Kody Brown’s once-polygamous family; Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown have all walked away from the narcissist over the past few years.

(TLC)

Sitting down this past Sunday night with Sukanya Krishnan as part of the show’s one-on-one special, Robyn was taken aback a bit when the host asked:

Who gets the luggage rack when visiting a hotel with Kody?

Robyn simply replied that she was the one who used it any time she traveled with Kody, which stood as a stark contrast to previous remarks made by Christine and Janelle… both of whom have said Kody would get the rack and they would be forced to toss their suitcases on the floor.

Was this a random and perhaps petty complaint? Perhaps, to some.

But it was also a telling one, considering how Kody’s former sister wives have long said that Robyn was Kody’s favorite and that played a major role on why they left their relationship with him.

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

“This is so stupid,” Robyn told Krishnan over the luggage rack debate and topic.

“Did you not know that it was a pet peeve of theirs?” the host asked, to which Robyn responded: “I had no idea.”

“Why do you think you get the luggage rack?” Krishnan followed up.

“Maybe I put my luggage up there first, I don’t know. It’s not, like, a big thing,” Robyn said.

Except, it is a big thing. To the other sister wives. Who so often felt like second-class citizens in their marriages to Kody — with the luggage rack being an example of how their needs were never met.

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

For their part, Sister Wives fans passionately reacted to Robyn’s dismissal of what she believed was a nonexistent problem.

“She’s going to say yes even if it’s not true to stick it to the other wives,” claimed one Facebook user, while another agreed as follows:

“She loves sticking it to the other wives. I wish they would dump Kody and Robyn and just have the other women and kids on [the series].”

A third critics wrote, “She enjoys this too much. To step on other women to make yourself feel superior is sickening.”

And a fourth stated, “I don’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth except that she just admitted she’s the favorite.”

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

The topic of Robyn and Kody’s union has been a major one on these interview specials of late.

“I think there’s a lot of focus on me. I actually get really tired of it. I wish really badly that they would all focus on their own relationships,” Robyn said earlier this month about Meri, Janelle and Christine and how they often bring her up when addressing their issues with Kody.

Kody, meanwhile, got worked up over all the hate he and his remaining wife still receive.

He says his relationship with Robyn has been blessed by God and wishes others would respect it.

“You find higher love, and then everybody just slaps you down for it?” Kody said on part one of this same special, adding in anger:

“I’ll tell you what. There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been bitch slapped for it.”