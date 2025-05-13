Kody Brown: I Have Anxiety Attacks Over Death of My Son

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown remains in mourning.

For the most understandable and unfortunate reason possible.

On the most recent episode of Sister Wives, the father of 17 opened up in emotional detail about what it’s been like since son Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March of 2023.

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

“Grief hits you in waves. When it hits me, I can’t run from it,” the 56-year old said on camera during an installment that was filmed about four months after Garrison took his own life at age 25.

Kody shared Garrison with ex-wife Janelle Brown… and he continued on this episode:

“If I cry it out, or if I sob it out, I can cut it short, but when that wave comes, I cannot prevent it from affecting me.”

Kody remained pretty quiet after Garrison’s passing, outside of the joint statement he and his ex released that read as follows:

Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.

We still can’t believe Garrison Brown took his own life. RIP. (Instagram)

As Janelle detailed on this same episode, Garrison has been buried in Wyoming.

On May 11, Kody said that he wanted to take Garrison “home” and bury his ashes “next to his grandma and his grandpa and, you know, just kind of … finish the circle.

“I was the first one that held him. This is my son. I rocked him to sleep. This is part of my mourning process.”

Kody wasn’t talking to Garrison when the latter died last year. They had clashed over Kody’s very strict rules for his family during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

Brown became emotional on air as he thought of the state of his relationship with his late son.

“Sometimes out of the blue, out of the blue, it’ll overcome me. Almost, like, some kind of anxiety attack,” he explained. “Just a deep, overwhelming feeling that I’ll never see him again. There’s so much left unsaid, so much left undone.”

Kody will do all he can moving forward to remember this child.

“Garrison’s poster will always be in my garage, and I always will always see it and wonder what was missed in the future that would have been,” Kody said.

“And it’s a game of consciousness to move with grief, to make your blood sweet instead of bitter from the pain.”

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

Kody previously opened up about Garrison and just how sad he feels over everything that happened.

“It’s just heartbreaking. Rob and I didn’t get a chance to really just make things right, just not being able to say goodbye,” Kody told Robyn on air while using Garrison’s first name, Robert.

“I just don’t know what to do with his death because it’s like I’ve got to do something different because I could have had more time with him, and I thought there would be more time.

“Everybody thinks they got more time.”