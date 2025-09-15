Margot Robbie Bares Post-Baby Body in Sheer Gown, Earns Praise and Jeers Online

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Margot Robbie didn’t need much fabric for her statement dress.

The 2025 Emmy Awards went down on Sunday, August 14. But fashion has its other moments.

At a premiere just days earlier, Robbie wore a barely-there dress. More of a suggestion of a dress than a complete garment.

What’s truly remarkable about the actress’ nearly-nude illusion is how recently she gave birth.

Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Check out Margot Robbie in her perfect premiere dress

From Charlotte Le Bon in her chainmail-meets-bubble-wrap looking gown to Jenna Ortega wearing a Givenchy ensemble and no traditional top, nearly-nude looks drew eyes at on Sunday night.

Just days earlier, Margot Robbie had beaten them all to the punch.

On Thursday, September 11, the beloved Aussie was across the pond at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Actress Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

For the occasion, Robbie wore sheer dress from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection.

(Bittersweetly, this came only days after Armani himself passed away)

As you can see from the jaw-dropping photos, the dress has beadwork over the sheer fabric.

We see floral and paisley designs.

However, on the back, we see a jewel-shaped pendant and, primarily, booty. Good for her.

Actress Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

This is her post-baby body

In November 2024, Margot Robbie gave birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Pregnancy and childbirth enact radical changes upon the human body.

Some of these are permanent or semi-permanent, while others simply involve a lengthy recovery.

If you look on social media, you will find many people who have given birth who are in awe at the idea of wearing something like this ten months after the fact.

Actress Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

There is a lot of pressure to “bounce back” after birth in our culture, but it is usually an unrealistic goal.

Obviously, one hopes that the immense social pressure to return to a pre-pregnancy figure did not weigh heavily upon her thoughts.

Some people have genetic predispositions when it comes to their post-baby bodies.

But, even in those cases, reshaping their bodies takes a lot of work.

The phenomenal Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Cue the haters, of course

Of course, there are also critics. Cranky weirdos whose posts seem to indicate that they hate women (even when the posters are women themselves) tend to be very loud on social media.

Some expressed horror at the idea of a woman dressing in this way. That’s the usual crowd of prudes.

Others simply bashed Margot Robbie for dressing this way now that she’s a mom. That’s prudishness with a hefty blend of misogyny.

There were even critics who accused Robbie of perpetuating a body-negative (or at least unrealistic) culture by showing off her own post-baby body.

Folks, she’s Margot. Freaking. Robbie. She’s not a realistic body standard for anyone. We should be happy for her that she’s so hot and so rightly confident.