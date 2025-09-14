Emmy Winners 2025: ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Adolescence’ Take Home the Gold

Nate Bargatze hosted the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
And while the monologue packed plenty of laughs, most viewers tuned in to find out who would go home with the gold on television’s biggest night.
Apple TV’s Severance led the pack with a whopping 27 nominations.
HBO Max’s The Penguin followed with 24 nominations, while The Studio and The White Lotus are tied for third with 23 nominations each.
So who won the night’s top prizes?
Scroll on for a full list of the night’s biggest winners!
Limited Series or TV Movie
Adolescence, Netflix
Black Mirror, Netflix
Dying for Sex, FX/Hulu
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix
The Penguin, HBO
Winner: Adolescence
Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Winner: Stephen Graham
Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Winner: Cristin Milioti
Drama Series
Andor, Disney+
The Diplomat, Netflix
The Last of Us, HBO
Paradise, Hulu
The Pitt, HBO Max
Severance, Apple TV+
Slow Horses, Apple TV+
The White Lotus, HBO
Winner: The Pitt
Best Actor, Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Winner: Noah Wyle
Lead Actress
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Winner: Britt Lower
Supporting Actor
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Winner: Tramell Tillman
Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Winner: Katherine LaNasa
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, ABC
The Bear, FX/Hulu
Hacks, HBO Max
Nobody Wants This, Netflix
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Shrinking, Apple TV+
The Studio, Apple TV+
What We Do in the Shadows, FX
Winner: The Studio
Lead Actor, Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Winner: Seth Rogen
Lead Actress, Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jean Smart, Hacks
Winner: Jean Smart.
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Winner: Jeff Hiller
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Winner: Hannah Einbinder