Emmy Winners 2025: ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Adolescence’ Take Home the Gold

Nate Bargatze hosted the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

And while the monologue packed plenty of laughs, most viewers tuned in to find out who would go home with the gold on television’s biggest night.

Apple TV’s Severance led the pack with a whopping 27 nominations.

HBO Max’s The Penguin followed with 24 nominations, while The Studio and The White Lotus are tied for third with 23 nominations each.

Adam Scott on ‘Severance’ Season 2. (Apple TV+)

So who won the night’s top prizes?

Scroll on for a full list of the night’s biggest winners!

Limited Series or TV Movie

Adolescence, Netflix

Black Mirror, Netflix

Dying for Sex, FX/Hulu

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix

The Penguin, HBO

Winner: Adolescence

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Winner: Stephen Graham

Colin Farrell speaks onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Winner: Cristin Milioti

Drama Series

Andor, Disney+

The Diplomat, Netflix

The Last of Us, HBO

Paradise, Hulu

The Pitt, HBO Max

Severance, Apple TV+

Slow Horses, Apple TV+

The White Lotus, HBO

Winner: The Pitt

Best Actor, Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Winner: Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)

Lead Actress

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Winner: Britt Lower

Supporting Actor

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Winner: Tramell Tillman

Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Winner: Katherine LaNasa

Carrie Coon attends the 20th Century Studios’ “Boston Strangler” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, ABC

The Bear, FX/Hulu

Hacks, HBO Max

Nobody Wants This, Netflix

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Shrinking, Apple TV+

The Studio, Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows, FX

Winner: The Studio

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Winner: Seth Rogen

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jean Smart, Hacks

Winner: Jean Smart.

Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacksâ€, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Winner: Jeff Hiller

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Winner: Hannah Einbinder