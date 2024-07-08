Margot Robbie Pregnant: Expecting First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve got a Barbie baby on the way! Yes, Margot Robbie is pregnant, and she and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their very first child!

The joyous news comes to us courtesy of a new report from People.

While there’s been no official announcement from Margot, the outlet reports that “multiple sources” have confirmed that the actress is expecting.

Australian actress Margot Robbie and English film producer Tom Ackerley pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie’s Pregnancy Sparks New Interest In Identity of Her Husband

Obviously, Margot has been famous for quite a few years now.

But she’s managed to successfully protect her privacy, and as a result, very little is known about her personal life, or her husband, Tom Ackerley.

According to People, Ackerley is a British film producer who first met Margot back in 2013.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on February 12, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom was working as an assistant director on the World War II drama Suite Francaise, in which Margot had a small role.

(This was before she broke through with her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, released that same year.)

Tom and Margot married in 2016, and these days, he’s her partner in business, as well as in life.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot and Tom Are More Than Just Husband and Wife

The two of them co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, and together, they’ve produced films such as I, Tonya and Barbie, both of which starred Margot.

Along with two mutual friends, Tom and Margot recently launched their own gin brand, Papa Salt.

Now, it sounds like they’re ready to embark on the most exciting collaboration of their lives!

Australian actress Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“[We spend] 24 hours a day [together],” Ackerley recently told The Sunday Times (via People) when asked about his partnership with Margot.

“It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Ackerley added that he “feels like an honorary Aussie, Margot feels like an honorary Brit.”

While Margot has yet to publicly comment on the reports of her pregnancy, it seems that she’s not hiding the news, either.

Margot Robbie attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail is reporting that the actress “debuted her baby bump” in a midriff-baring crop top during a trip to Lake Como, Italy over the weekend.

So it sounds like congratulations are in order for Margot and Tom!

It might be a while before we get any concrete details about due dates and whatnot.

But we’ll keep you updated as new information arrives!