Meghan Markle Toasts Return of Prince Harry After Trip Abroad

Meghan Markle is oh so happy to have her man back.

On Sunday, the former actress celebrated the return of husband Prince Harry from his recent trips in Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

And she managed to do so while also promoting her very own brand of wine. That’s what we call a two-fer!

(Vice President’s Office via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Markle shared post on the official Instagram account of her company, As ever, marking the Duke of Sussex’s return to California … with a photo of a hand filling two wine glasses with the lifestyle brand’s 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

“When your beau is back in town…,” read text added over the snapshot.

As previously reported, Harry was gone for a number of days last week, getting a whole lot done in that time.

First, for example, he reunited with his father after over 19 months of having been physically apart from King Charles.

Next, he touched down in Ukraine and spent time with wounded soldiers in that region who have been helping their country stave off an invasion by Russian forces.

(instagram)

The Prince arrived in the capital city of Kyiv on Friday, Sept. 12, and spent the day with his Invictus Games Foundation — which runs his Paralympic-style competition for veterans and armed forces members — following an invitation from the Ukraine government.

Pretty cool, right?

Harry told The Guardian, the first outlet to report news of his trip, that he “had to check with my wife [Meghan] and the British government to make sure it was okay. Then the official invitation came.”

Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex’s overseas appearances last week included the 2025 WellChild Awards, which his spouse supported from afar … as well as time at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies and a visit to Nottingham’s Community Recording Studio.

During the latter visit, he announced a personal donation of $1.5 million to the charity Children in Need.

Also pretty cool, we’d say.

Prince Harry speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

The main focus of most celebrity gossip fans, of course, was on Harry meeting up with King Charles.

Earlier this year, the former expressed hope that he and his dad could one day get on better terms following years of estrangement over his and Markle’s battle to restore security protection in the United Kingdom.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” Harry told BBC in May.

“This current situation that has been on our ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left.”