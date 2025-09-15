Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes: It’s Over After (Almost) 3 Years!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have broken up.

The singer and the actor, who were both 32 at the time of the split announcement, had been dating for almost three years.

Now, it’s over, and one of them is sharing the news.

The other was just publicly gushing over their love a couple of days earlier. What happened?

Actor Chase Stokes and singer Kelsea Ballerini attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT on May 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have broken up

On Sunday, September 14, People shared a statement from a rep for Kelsea Ballerini regarding her split from Chase Stokes.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all,” the statement began, “and tried to do everything they could to make it work.”

The rep acknowledged: “But ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

Yes, it certainly does.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Stokes and Ballerini first ignited relationship speculation back in January of 2023.

It was not subtle, with Stokes having shared a snap of the two of them cuddling while watching a sports game.

Finally, they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards that spring.

Ballerini is, after all, a Country star.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend Netflix’s POGUELANDIA Celebrating “Outer Banks” Season 4 Part 2 on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Weren’t there public declarations of love just a few days ago?

It is difficult to discuss Ballerini and Stokes’ breakup without acknowledging the post from just two days earlier.

On Friday, September 12, Stokes took to Instagram to celebrate Ballerini’s birthday.

(With his birthday on September 16, they are just four days shy of one year apart in age)

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32,” he captioned. ”I’d say I’m lookin’ forward to more of this.”

The erstwhile couple attended The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Happy birthday my love,” Stokes concluded his birthday tribute to then-girlfriend Ballerini.

The post included a photodump of the couple’s adventures together, including date nights to sports games and a flurry of selfies.

His post seems to suggest that, at the time, the couple had not planned on not being together mere days later.

Or, at least, Stokes didn’t plan on being single any time soon.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Was this a one-sided split?

Just a couple of weeks before the breakup announcement, Ballerini sparked split rumors when she deleted some posts that had included Stokes.

Many fans felt at ease after Stokes shared a pic of Dibs (Ballerini’s beloved dog), seemingly confirming that they were still together.

Perhaps Ballerini knew that it was over and Stokes didn’t. Maybe they both knew but Stokes hoped that things would blow over. We don’t know.

Maybe, in time, fans will learn more about this heartbreaking news.