Giorgio Armani Cause of Death: Legendary Fashion Designer Passes Away

We have sad news to report from the world of fashion today:

Giorgio Armani, the Italian fashion designer who became a billionaire and one-man global brand, has passed away.

He was 91 years old.

Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his presentation for Armani Prive during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week to mark its 20th anniversary, in Paris on January 28, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

House of Armani announces founder’s passing

News of Armani’s death comes courtesy of a spokesperson for the House of Armani.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force:

Giorgio Armani,” the iconic fashion brand said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

No cause of death was given, but fashion insiders have long suspected that Armani was suffering from some sort of serious illness.

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 25, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

In June, the founder was absent from his brand’s Milan runway shows for the very first time.

Despite his illness, however, it appears that Armani remained active until the very end of his life.

Giorgio was reportedly involved in plans for a Milan Fashion Week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his brand.

It’s unclear at this time if the event will still take place when fashion week kicks off later this month.

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of the Giorgio Armani Prive show as part of the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2023. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to his clothing designs, Armani built his namesake brand into a global juggernaut that produced home furnishings, perfumes, books, and restaurants.

He also. owned the basketball team EA7 Armani Milan, commonly referred to as Olympia Milano.

At the time of his death, Armani’s net worth was estimated to be over $11 billion.

Our thoughts go out to Giorgio Armani’s loved ones as they mourn the iconic mogul.