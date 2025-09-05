Kody Brown ‘Special Forces’ Role ROASTED by Christine Brown: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown is part of the Special Forces cast. The new season premiers later this month.

Is he going to make any new fans? Based upon his on-camera history, probably not.

By all accounts, even fellow contestants who just met him couldn’t stand the guy.

Christine has an unenviable knowledge of her ex-husband. And she’s shadily questioning if he could possibly do as well on the show as his ego demands.

In September 2025, Christine Brown Woolley speaks on ‘The Sarah Fraser Show’ on various topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Yes, everyone knows that Kody Brown is part of ‘Special Forces’ Season 4

Christine Brown just spilled gallons of scalding tea in her tell-all book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.

On September 25, FOX’s most absurd reality show in years, Special Forces: World Toughest Test, premieres its fourth season.

As we previously reported, the seemingly random cast of influencers, athletes, and some washed-up reality TV personalities includes Kody Brown.

This week, Christine Brown sat down for an interview with The Sarah Fraser Show, during which she expressed ambivalence about watching her ex compete alongside 17 others.

However, she acknowledged that husband David Woolley might actually give it a watch.

“In his defense, the man LOVES a good comedy,” Christine quipped.

(Just a reminder that networks, shows, and their stars benefit just as much from ironic viewership as they do from earnest fans)

‘We’ll just see if his skills are as good as his ego’

“I think that David’s going to want to watch,” Christine admitted.

She projected: “I’m sure David’s gonna be like, ‘We got to see how he’s gonna do, that’s crazy.’”

Additionally, she confessed that had “had no idea” that Kody Brown had even filmed for Special Forces.

And she felt “totally shocked” when she found out.

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m like, we’ll just see if his skills are as good as his ego,” Christine suggested.

“No, did I just say that out loud?!” she continued, as if catching herself.

“I did not! No, that’s terrible.”

Is it terrible, though? Kody is pretty famously self-important and clownish — and that’s putting it mildly.

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Apparently, the failed patriarch has already clashed with other reality TV personalities

You don’t have to be one of his three ex-wives to dislike Kody Brown.

You don’t even have to be a Sister Wives viewer.

As we reported earlier this summer, reports and very public posts seem to agree that the TLC villain clashed with some of his fellow contestants.

Sometimes, two people just don’t get along because they don’t mesh well.

Other times, a person is simply unlikable and refuses to even disguise his true nature.