Garret Anderson Cause of Death Revealed

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Last week, we shared some tragic news from the world of sports:

Garret Anderson — the MLB legend who spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Angels — had passed away at the age of 53.

Now, we know his surprising cause of death.

Baseball legend Garret Anderson is dead at 53. (YouTube)

News of his passing comes courtesy of a report from his former team.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson,” the Angels wrote in an X post Friday.

“Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family.”

Initially, Garret’s widow told the media that she believed he had died of a heart attack.

Now, however, TMZ and other outlets are reporting that Anderson died of “acute necrotizing pancreatitis.” Gallstone disease and alcohol use are the two main causes of the illness.

Anderson won a World Series with the Angels in 2002.

And his 2,368 hits made him the team’s all-time leader.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson.



Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/RyF5qa7OPE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 17, 2026

Anderson went on to play for the Braves and Dodgers, but he was inducted into the Angels’ Hall of Fame in 2016.

On X (formerly Twitter), thousands of tributes poured in from friends, teammates, and a legion of adoring fans:

“I really enjoyed getting to know GA over the years, heartbreaking to hear, love and prayers to the entire Anderson family,” one user wrote.

“Man, that hurts. Angels legend and I hope and pray for his family. Life is so precious and you never know when your number will be called,” another added.

“Anderson is Angels franchise leader in games, hits, runs, RBIs and more. Good man who was respected by all. Heart attack is suspected,” baseball journalist Jon Heyman chimed in.

Initial reports at the time of his death indicated that Anderson suffered some sort of “medical emergency.”

Heyman and others agreed with the assessment that Garret seemed to have died of a heart attack.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.