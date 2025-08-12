Gia Giudice & Kody Brown ‘Really Didn’t Get Along’ on Set of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gia Giudice just can’t stand Kody Brown.

We don’t just mean the way that millions of Sister Wives viewers get the shivers when the failed patriarch is on screen.

We mean that Gia met Kody because they worked together on a show.

From the sound of things, she didn’t care for him, she’s not alone, and his haters are eager to talk about it.

A promotional photo for Gia Giudice on Season 4 of Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’ (Photo Credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

How much does Gia Giudice despise Kody Brown?

Sometimes, the stars really are just like us. Gia Giudice, for example, appears to loathe Kody Brown.

Relatable! Which is not normally how one would describe Gia.

So, the two both filmed for Season 4 of Special Forces; World’s Toughest Test.

The reality series, which has strong 2004 energy, puts reality TV personalities into grueling situations.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia actually spoke about how Kody had clashed with other members of the cast.

(This should be familiar to anyone who has watched Kody attempt to get along with his actual wives and other family. Is it any surprise that strangers in high-stress situations didn’t find him agreeable?)

After Brianna sort of broke the ice, it was Gia’s turn to speak out.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice smiles politely before things turn sour. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She’s not name-dropping him

“I can’t even name the person that I really did not get along with on this cast,” Gia Giudice admitted during the latest episode of her Casual Chaos podcast.

“There were definitely some people that would get under your skin a little bit,” she understated. “And you guys will see that on the show.”

Note that she did not name Kody Brown. However, Gia did drop a a pair of hefty hints about the notoriously off-putting TLC star.

“You guys have all been talking about him already,” Gia offered as the first clue. “So, I’m sure you could assume who it is.”

As for the second clue, she gushed about how she had grown so close to Brianna during filming.

It isn’t always true that two friends will hate the same person. But, most of the time, if a guy is really ticking off one person, those closest to them will loathe him.

This could be for the same reasons, or just out of solidarity.

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Brianna absolutely addressed Kody by name

Meanwhile, Brianna was much more blunt than Gia Giudice was about Kody Brown. She told her fans that she “didn’t know” who the Sister Wives villain was when they met.

“And we didn’t necessarily ~get along well~ lmao you will see,” she teased.

Special Forces might sound like the sort of show that 30 Rock would have concocted as a fake show, but the teases about this friction make for a great promo.

Conflict enthusiasts will have to wait until September 25 for the Season 4 premiere, however.