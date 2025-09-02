Christine Brown Says Kody Used Las Vegas Raiders to Trick Sister Wives Into Flagstaff Move

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Christine Brown is exposing Kody.

In her memoir, Christine has already shed light on intimate details of her erstwhile marriage.

Now, the Sister Wives star is sharing how he allegedly deceived her and (most of) his other wives into leaving their comfortable homes for the doom and gloom of Coyote Pass.

The move that arguably led to the plural marriage unraveling began with what sounds like an absurd lie. And Christine learned the true motive in time.

The ‘Sister Wives’ move to Flagstaff was the beginning of the end

In Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, Christine Brown writes about how Kody Brown maneuvered the family into leaving Vegas for Flagstaff.

She goes into both his tactic for pushing for the move, and the secret motive that she later uncovered.

Kody apparently worked to convince his wives that the family had to urgently leave Nevada because a sports team called the Oakland Raiders were relocating.

Wait, what?

“In 2017, we found out the Oakland Raiders were moving to Vegas,” Christine recalls in the pages of her memoir.

Kody advised his wives that “everything was going to hell.” Of particular concern, he claimed, was the safety of their children.

“Seriously? We lived in Las Vegas. It’s not known as the city of morality — a football team seemed like the least of our worries,” Christine writes. “

But then the family started talking about the schools not being safe.”

Kody Brown only ramped up his sense of urgency, Christine recalls

Despite Kody Brown pushing for an exodus, Christine and Janelle both disagreed.

They had a fairly ideal set-up for a plural marriage, with the wives all as neighbors on a cul-de-sac in custom homes.

“One day, out of nowhere, Kody sat us all down and explained that we needed to leave Vegas,” Christine shares.

She writes that he was “saying it would be safer and better for us financially. He presented a plan, but said we could pick where we ended up.” But was that how it worked out?

“As it turned out, even the picking of the place [we would move to] had been predetermined,” Christine laments.

She notes that the “family” settled on Flagstaff. Of course, since she, Janelle, and Meri weren’t down for that, the “family” consisted of Kody and Robyn.

“I was furious,” Christine expresses.

“I did not want to take the kids away from their friends and schools. But we were a family and I wanted to be a team player, so I decided to be open-minded about it — even though I thought it was ridiculous. Why on Earth would we uproot our family again?”

‘Was that why we moved?’

“At that point Kody was saying, ‘I don’t care where we go, we just have to get away from the Raiders,’” Christine describes. She mentions:

“Kody kept throwing out Flagstaff as a possibility.”

Ultimately, he pushed the idea that the Coyote Pass property could give the plural marriage a fresh start.

“[Meri, Janelle and I] believed in Kody and his promise of a reset,” Christine admits. That, however, was before she learned the whole truth.

“We learned that Dayton, Robyn and Kody’s son, had been accepted to the University of Flagstaff. I was furious,” Christine Brown writes.

“Was that why we moved?”

She adds: “So Robyn could be closer to her son while I was pulled farther from my children [who remained in Vegas]?”

These days, Christine is far from Kody Brown and his loathsome behavior and his weird games.