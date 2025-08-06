Kody Brown, Other Reality Stars and Random Athletes Cast on Special Forces Season 4

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has been training for this his whole adult life.

The Sister Wives patriarch, who managed to juggle four wives for well over a decade, has agreed to face his biggest challenge yet by leading the cast of Special Forces Season 4.

On Wednesday, Fox announced the lineup for reality stars, podcasters and athletes who will put their physical and mental capabilities to the test in front of a television audience.

As you may already know, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features celebrities from all genres going through exercises led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

Viewers watch in awe and fear as the so-called recruits face harsh environments that simulate the highly classified selection process… pushing themselves in ways they never thought possible.

Or deciding to drop out of things get too challenging for them.

Ready to find out who will be joining Brown on the series, which premieres with new episodes on September? Scroll down now!

EVA MARCILLE: Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, model and actress.

TERESA GIUDICE: Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran who served years in prison on charges of financial fraud.

GIA GIUDICE: The daughter of Teresa, who has appeared on Bravo plenty of times herself.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT: Yes, that Jussie Smollett! An actor who made a name for himself on Empire — and then made an even bigger name for himself by fabricating an attack on the streets of Chicago and then spending time in jail for falsifying a police report.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER: County music artist who, as far as we know, never filed a false police report.

ERIC DECKER: Former NFL wide receiver and, yes, the husband of Jessie James.

BRIANNA “CHICKENFRY” LAPAGLIA: Internet personality who infamously dated Zach Bryan.

MARK ESTES: Also an Internet personality. He’s handsome.

SHAWN JOHNSON: Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast.

NICK YOUNG: Former NBA player who won a world championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT: Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley cast member.

RAVI V. PATEL: He’s an actor.

ANDREW EAST: Former NFL player. Best known as having been a long-snapper on the then-Washington Redskins.

JOHNNY MANZIEL: Hesiman Trophy winner, first round NFL draft pick who flamed out pretty quickly as a starting quarterback.

CHRISTIE PEARCE RAMPONE: World Cup and Olympic soccer champion.

RANDALL COBB: Former NFL Pro Bowler who had his most productive years as a wide receiver on the Green Bay Packers.

CHANEL IMAN: World famous supermodel.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres Thursday, September 25, at 9/8c on Fox.