Christine Brown Explains Why Ex-Husband Left Her “Angry, Shocked, Heartbroken

We’re back with another damning excerpt from Christine Brown’s candid new memoir.

On September 2, the veteran reality star released “Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom,” a book that takes readers behind the scenes of her life as a member of a polygamous household.

Most specifically, it delves into Christine’s marriage to Kody Brown — which ended ended in November 2021 — and all the ways in which it basically drained the life out of her.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Previously, Christine opened up about the first time she had sex with Kody (or anyone, for that matter) and how much it hurt when her ex took her virginity.

She also admits in the pages of this book that she formerly had an addiction to pain medicine.

It really does seem to be a gritty and honest look at what Christine has gone through ever since she became a public figure, with the passage we’re going to pass along now centering on one example of how Kody made her feel less-than.

Especially when compared to his sole legal spouse, Robyn Brown.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

According to the mother of six, Kody once denied her request to have a diamond put into her Claddagh engagement ring due to financial concerns.

However, he then went ahead and added one to his fourth and current wife Robyn Brown’s ring — without her even asking for it.

“I blinked back angry, shocked, heartbroken tears,” Christine writes in the memoir.

“I had justified things to myself — the convertible, for example — but this was so specifically close to what I had asked for that it felt as if my heart had been pierced.”

It’s unclear exactly when this painful experience took place.

Christine has made it clear for many years, though, that Kody’s favoritism for Robyn played a major role in her decision to walk away from him nearly four years ago.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown are exasperated with each other at this point. (TLC)

Christine — who is now very happily married to David Woolley — said that when she confronted Kody about the ring incident, he became irate, and shifted the blame to her, saying:

“You’re comparing again. I will treat you like you are lovable when you make an effort to be lovable.”

What a peach this guy is, right?

It’s a wonder why three of Kody’s four spouses have left him.

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

Christine also notes that this was a word Kody would often toss around. In cruel fashion.

“‘Lovable’ meant swallowing down things that hurt,” she writes. “‘Lovable’ meant everything’s fine.”

Christine could likely share numerous instances of Kody going out of his way for Robyn — but the following one is especially notable.

In 2010, per this book, after Christine was induced to give birth to their sixth child Truely Brown… a Sister Wives camera crew captured Kody checking on Robyn.

“He needed to check in on… I don’t know. The kids? Her feelings about my labor?” wrote Christine, who also shares kids Asypen, 30, Mykelti, 29, Paedon, 27, Gwendlyn, 23, and Ysabel, 22, with her ex.

“The crew filmed him kissing her. I was in labor, and he let them film him kissing his girlfriend. I found out only after I watched the episode, and it gutted me.”

Yes. As it should have.

Hello, Christine Brown! You’re pictured here on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom is now available for purchase.

Moreover, a new season of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.