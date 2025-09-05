Sheinelle Jones Opens Up About Husband’s ‘Horrible’ Death: …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this year, Today show fans noticed that Sheinelle Jones was often absent from the show’s anchors’ desk.

Viewers began to suspect that she was dealing with some sort of turmoil in her personal life, and their fears were later confirmed by the news that Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, was battling brain cancer.

Ojeh passed away in May, leaving behind Jones and the couple’s three children.

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh attend the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NAACP LDF)

Jones’ hiatus from Today continued through the summer, but now, the beloved TV personality has returned to the show that made her famous.

She resumed her place alongside her colleagues during this morning’s broadcast.

But first, Sheinelle opened up about her loss in a pre-taped interview with her friend and longtime colleague, Savannah Guthrie.

Sheinelle Jones says her heart is ‘shattered’ following loss of husband

In a candid conversation with Guthrie, Jones opened up about the “horrible” loss that has left her “heart shattered into a million pieces.”

Sheinelle Jones discussed the loss of her husband in a moving interview with Savannah Guthrie. (NBC)

“It sucks. It’s day to day. I’m proud of myself for how I’ve coped so far. I’m proud of my kids for how they’ve been able to try to pull through,” Jones said through tears, adding:

“There are times where if I could just stay in bed … it would be amazing, but I can’t do that because I have three little beings who are watching me.”

Sheinelle returns to ‘Today’ following year of tragedy

After the interview aired, Sheinelle appeared alongside her co-hosts for the first time in many months.

Sheinelle Jones attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

She credited her colleagues with getting her through the past year, at one point referring to them as her “oxygen.”

“I did all my cries yesterday so that today I could just be fully present and try to receive the love and not be a ball of tears here. … I tried to fortify myself, and I’ll cry later,” she explained.

Jones’ co-stars were clearly thrilled to have her back.

And while Sheinelle will certainly continue to grieve for her husband for the rest of her days, it seemed clear today that she’s ready to return to the career that spreads so much joy.

Our thoughts go out to Jones and her loved ones as they continue to heal.