Darrell Sheets May Have Been Cyberbullied Ahead of Suicide; Police to Investigate

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On Wednesday, we reported on the news that Darrell Sheets had died at the age of 67.

The Storage Wars star is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, police are investigating the events leading up to Sheets’ death, as they have reason to believe that online harassment may have played a role.

TV Personality Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for A&E Networks)

Sheets was found dead in his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Now, authorities in that town say they’re looking into claims that the reality TV vet had become a victim of vicious cyberbullying.

“We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations, and that is a part of the active investigation,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Little is known about the circumstances of the alleged bullying, but we’re sure that more will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

A spokesperson says that on Wednesday, police responded to a call about “a reported deceased individual.”

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” read the press release.

“The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation,” the spokesperson continued, adding:

“The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, and Darrell’s family has been notified.”

No official cause of death has been revealed, but People and other outlets were quick to report that Sheets appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It might be a long time before we know more about Sheets’ final hours, but in the meantime, his former Storage Wars colleagues are among the many paying tribure on social media.

“I’m at a loss for words! I’ve known Darrel Sheets for many years. I’m just so very sorry, to hear the circumstances of his passing. My heart hurts for Brandon, Zoe, and Kimber,” Brandi Passante wrote on Instagram, adding:

“I unfortunately lost a parent and a brother to similar situations. I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone.

“Please reach out for help. You are not taking your pain away, you are transferring it to someone else. The grief from suicide is endless. There is always help.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 for help.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.