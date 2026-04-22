Katie Holmes Hints at Joshua Jackson Romance, Delights Everyone

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This is not the first time that fans have asked the decades-old question:

Are Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson back together?

This isn’t just wishful thinking after Holmes shared a very cozy photo of the two as a couple.

The real clue that they’re more than just longtime colleagues comes from how she’s responding to commenters. Take a look:

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes attend the gala screening of “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” at David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on April 14, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘They should be a couple’

A few days ago, Holmes shared a very cozy photo of herself with Jackson.

The two are castmates in Happy Hours, a new romantic drama film.

But, to this day, they are most known for portraying Joey and Pacey, respectively, on Dawson’s Creek.

This mini-reunion is likely no coincidence. Plenty of people are excited to see them sharing a screen again.

And, as you can see below, some commenters were just happy to see the two actors together in the photo.

In the comments, several people made it very clear that they wish that this were a real-life couple, rather than merely portraying one.

“Wish this [were] a hard launch,” penned one fan.

(A “hard launch” is an announcement, of a product or a brand or, as this person means it, a relationship.)

Another wrote even more bluntly: “They should be a couple.”

Writing comments like these on a celebrity’s own page is usually crossing some boundaries. But Holmes clearly didn’t mind.

Those little red hearts mean that Katie Holmes herself liked comments from fans who ship her with Joshua Jackson. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She liked that!

As you can see in this screenshot, Holmes’ response to these people hoping that she gets with Jackson wasn’t to block them or set them straight.

She didn’t even ignore them — which would be the easiest reaction.

Instead, Holmes gave multiple comments a “like.”

Likes like these are public, and they are a choice.

The photo isn’t a hard launch. But are these likes a soft launch for a relationship reveal?

Taking to her Instagram caption, Katie Holmes is promoting ‘Happy Hour.’ (Image Credit: Instagram)

TMZ reports that, no, Holmes and Jackson are not dating.

According to their source, the hype is amusing and even cute.

But there’s no romantic relationship between the two actors.

In fact, they’re both single. Jackson finalized his divorce with Jodie Turner-Smith last year. And Holmes has seemingly been single for a few years now.

Maybe these likes are just appreciating fans. And maybe it’s a marketing stunt to draw attention to Happy Hours. If so, it’s working!