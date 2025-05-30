Kody Brown Just Compared Himself to... Batman

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As far as we know, Kody Brown has never saved a life.

His parents were not murdered.

He doesn’t spend part of his life as a philanthropic billionaire and the other half as any sort of caped crusader.

And yet: The Sister Wives lead still think he’s a lot like Batman.

Kody Brown appears to be pondering life in this photo. (TLC)

On the first part of the Sister Wives: One-on-One for Season 19, Kody says his life is a lot like the film Batman Returns.

“If you don’t die the hero, you live long enough to become the villain,” Brown said on this special, echoing a famous line from this smash hit movie.

For the record, Batman Returns was released in 1992 and it featured a turn in Gotham City’s support of Batman (Michael Keaton) after his relationship with Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) came to light.

Instead of being loved for his heroics, Batman is scrutinized for every action.

See, it’s JUST like Kody Brown! He’s in love with Robyn Brown and he keeps getting flak for it!

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

When TLC host Sukanya Krishnan asked Kody on this episode if he feels like “the villain,” the father of 18 grew quiet.

“It’s about being villainized,” he explained. “It’s not about being the villain. It’s about being villainized.”

Brown tried to make himself more clear as follows:

“My mouth runs fluidly. It’s easy to make fun of somebody who doesn’t have a filter. It’s hard to be accountable for things that you’re saying in a passionate moment.”

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

We don’t think Kody has detractors due to his fluid mouth.

We’re pretty sure it’s because he treated Christine, Meri and Janelle Brown all terribly and he always plays the victim and he’s self-centered and he has basically no relationship with his kids.

On air, Kody hinted that his ex-sister wives, have painted him as the bad guy since their respective splits.

As Kody watched back Season 19 footage with Krishnan, Kody became more and more angry over the backlash he’s garnered for how he treats Robyn Brown and how he loved her deeper than his other spouses.

“It’s like you find higher love and then everybody just slaps you down for it,” Kody said. “There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn and we have been bitch slapped for it. I’m sick of it.”

Kody also alleged that he wanted to “elevate” his other relationships to the level he’s on with Robyn.

Kody Brown sits down here for a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“No, I’m just going to tell you straight up, that’s 100 percent a lie. He didn’t. That was not the truth,” Christine fired back. “He was not available nor present nor accommodating to make that happen.”

Meri felt the same way.

“We’re all supposed to be Robyn? I’m sorry. I am Meri. I’m not going to be Robyn,” she said. “I don’t want to be Robyn. I’m going to be my own individual person. I don’t want to be her.”

Added Meri in regard to the whole elevate remark:

“If they’re great together, that’s awesome. I think that’s really an unfair statement.”