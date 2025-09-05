Macaulay Culkin Says John Candy Was First to Notice His Father’s Abuse

Reading Time: 3 minutes

John Candy passed away from a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.

But while his time on earth was tragically cut short, Candy touched millions of lives in the years that were given to him.

One fellow star whose life was forever altered by his association with Candy was Macaulay Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Macaulay Culkin shares fond memories of time with John Candy

Culkin and Candy worked together on the 1989 comedy Uncle Buck as well as the 1990 blockbuster Home Alone.

Now, in a new documentary about Candy’s life and career, Culkin opens up about how the older star was the first to take notice of his father’s anger issues.

“I think he always had that really great instinct,” Culkin recalls in I Like Me, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

Macaulay, who is brother to actors Kieran and Rory Culkin, has spoken candidly about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

Macaulay Culkin and John Candy in the 1989 film ‘Uncle Buck.’ (YouTube)

“I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster,” he says in the documentary (per People magazine), adding:

“All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster. He was already not a good guy.

“I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything’s alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'”

Culkin recalls that expression of concern as “a testament to the kind of man he was,” stating that Candy “was just looking out for.”

Sportscaster Roy Firestone sits with the late comedic actor John Candy (1950-1994) on the set of ESPN’s “Up Close” in May of 1991. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

He added that Candy went on to play a “paternal” role in his life.

Culkin notes that Candy was one of very few adults who helped to protect him from his abusive home life and the perils of fame.

“It doesn’t happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on,” Culkin says.

“I wish I got more of that in my life. It’s important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”

Candy accumulated more than 40 film credits over the course of his career, but as the documentary about his life makes clear, his greatest legacy is the memories of kindness and compassion he left behind.