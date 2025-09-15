Kody Brown: I Faked My Way Through This Special Forces Show!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown is getting honest about his dishonesty.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the much-hated reality star admitted that he found ways to cut corners and sort of cheat the system during his time as a cast member on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Shocking, right?!?

For someone as admirable as Kody Brown?!?

“When we had been just run ragged, [I was] wheezing, and it was a little bit fake,” Brown told the publication, referring to Directing Staff (DS) instructors would “sort of” haze the recruits.

Explained the father of 17:

“I figured if they thought I was really working hard, they wouldn’t try to push me more, and I might need some energy for later. So, I’m sitting there doing press-ups, and I’m, like, wheezing.”

But not really, of course.

“I knew that my limits physically were never reached. I had more to give physically,” Kody also told Us Weekly.

Brown is most famous (infamous?) for having anchored Sister Wives ever since its very first episode.

The series started with Kody as the legal/spiritual husband to four women… three of whom have since left him and not looked back. Brown has since called marriage a cult.

Despite the 56-year old no longer having any sister wives, the program will be returning later this month for Season 20.

The guy is a polarizing and sort of captivating small screen presence.

Back to Special Forces, though…

“The experience was interesting [and] there’s not a dull moment, even when you’re sleeping, you’re just worried you’re gonna get woken up in the middle of the night and dragged out into a pool of cold water in the dry desert,” he said to Us Weekly. “My teeth chattered.”

There were other physical setbacks and/or limitations as well.

“There was one time when my muscles gave out,” Brown continued. “We were supposed to be swinging across monkey bars, and I had sand on my hands, and I couldn’t cup the monkey bars. I just didn’t have the strength anymore to do it.”

According to a previous report, Kody did not get along on this show’s set with Gia Giudice.

It sounds as if the controversial star has some other regrets, too.

“I made huge mistakes in leadership,” he said of a challenge with Olympian Shawn Johnson East. “It was all just training, [but] it was embarrassing and sad because, in reality, if that would have been a combat situation, both of us might have been dead.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 premieres on Fox on Thursday, September 25, at 9/8c.