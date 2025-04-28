Kody Brown: Marriage is a Cult! I Nearly Left Robyn!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

You may not believe this, but Kody Brown took no responsibility for what’s become of his life and his romantic entanglements on Sister Wives this week.

Okay. Fine. Perhaps you will believe it.

On the latest episode of this TLC reality series, Kody and Robyn Brown really delved into their relationship…. while the former also expressed his sincere feelings on marriage in general.

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

“My church isn’t a cult. It’s hard to get into an easy to get out of, but marriage is its own cult,” Kody said on air.

“I don’t want to disparage marriage, but it is easy to get into and it is hard to get out of.”

Over the past two years, of course, three of Kody’s spiritual spouses — Christine, Janelle and Meri — have all managed to get out of it.

They seem pretty darn happy about their decisions, too, while Kody continues to struggle.

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

Later on the April 27 installment, Kody was shown taking Robyn to a Valentine’s Day dinner… where she asked him how he felt about no longer being a polygamist.

The former told the latter he felt as if he’d been “slapped by polygamy,” taking no personal responsibility, and adding:

“It’s hard not to be bitter about the fact that I bought off on it and did it because in the end, in the last moments of it, it felt terrible. I’m like, literally bitter sometimes.”

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

Once again on Sunday night, Kody emphasized that he was done with polygamy.

“I’m not interested in plural marriage anymore,” he explained to the cameras. “I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I’m not in that space.”

Yes, Kody thankfully admitted, his kids are a “blessing.”

Meanwhile, Robyn said she’s been “heartbroken by all of this and trying to make sense of it,” especially given how terrible Kody has been in the wake of his other three wives leaving him.

You’re looking at the four main cast members on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Because I’ve been in plural marriage for so long and it was a sole focus of marriage for me, when we failed at it, I was sabotaging myself,” Kody went on, confessing:

“There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship, too. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive.”

Looking back on the ways he attempted to sabotage his relationship with Robyn, Kody actually apologized to her “for the dark space I went through and how it harmed you because it wasn’t fair to you.”

It was nice to see at least a bit of self-reflection here.

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

The father of 17 continued:

“Because I was angry, you’re withdrawing from me. And because you were withdrawing from me, I was experiencing not just the anger from the rejection and the anger from the failure of our failures in plural marriage and everything that I was experiencing there, it was causing me to literally have bad thoughts about us.”

There have been rumors over Robyn and Kody divorcing for awhile now.

But the mother of six says they’ve turned a corner and it’s at least partially due to that open affection between the spouses has been huge.

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

She told viewers that affection “brings comfort to the couple,” adding:

“It makes the couple feel kind of safe and secure. And in plural marriage, there’s a lot of insecurity just because there’s so much sharing.”

Concluded Robyn on this personal topic:

“It would have made each wife feel more secure and more comfortable if Kody would have been able to show affection or we would have been able to show affection to him.”