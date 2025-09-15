Zach Bryan Scales Barbed Wire Fence to Fight Gavin Adcock In Shocking Footage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Country artist Zach Bryan has developed a reputation for having a bit of a temper in recent years.

And footage of the singer engaging in a heated argument with fellow singer Gavin Adcock certainly isn’t helping him beat those allegations.

It all went down over the weekend at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

In video shared by Adcock, Bryan can be heard shouting:

“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate.”

“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown,” Adcock wrote in text over the seconds-long clip.

“Eat a Snickers, bro,” he added in a caption.

In a second clip, Bryan can be seen scaling the barbed wire fence between the two artists, before Adcock is led away by security.

Adcock accused of backing down from fight with rival singer

Adcock might be regretting his decision to post the video, as many of his commenters point out that he appears to be avoiding a physical confrontation with Bryan.

“He scaled a barbed wire fence … and you didn’t do s— and hid behind security … this lil clip ain’t fooling anybody,” one commenter wrote.

Adcock responded, “Had a show to play for Oklahoma. Wasn’t going to jail over that Psycho.”

“Show the part where Zach scaled the barb wired fence and you backed up and pointed to security,” another user added.

“This is why i never fw your music, you talk and act alll tough but when it’s time to be about it you hide behind security, dude climbed barbed wire and called you out and you backed down. Make it make sense,” a third chimed in.

Gavin Adcock attends Spotify House at CMA Fest 2025 – Day 1 at Ole Red on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

The feud between Bryan and Adcock seems to stem from an incident over the summer in which Bryan lashed out at fans who complained about the lack of a meet-and-greet after one of his shows.

“You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello,” Bryan wrote on social media adding, “GOMD,” an acronym for “Get off my d–k.”

“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you … He’s got feeling too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around,” Adcock commented after the fact.

“I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person,” Adcock later remarked on Rolling Stone’s “Nashville Now” podcast.

For much of the past year, Bryan has beem making headlines for his messy breakup from Brianna LaPaglia.

Even if public opinion is on his side in his feud against Adcock, Bryan might soon want to shift the attention away from his private life and back onto his music.