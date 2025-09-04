Justin Bieber Announces NEW Surprise Album: ‘Swag II’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Justin Bieber just announced a new album with a mostly familiar name.

Early this summer, the singer stunned fans with Swag. The surprise album came after months (if not years) of fan concerns about him and his marriage.

Allegedly, it was the creative ordeal of making music that had troubled the Bieber marriage in the first place.

That hasn’t stopped the Biebs from announcing a follow-up album: Swag II. And fans are over the moon.

Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Justin Bieber has a new album, ‘Swag II’

In the morning on Thursday, September 4, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to bombard followers with a series of posts.

He was excited to inform the world about his 8th studio album, Swag II.

In place of a more formal announcement, he shared snaps of billboards and other promotional material — all of which seems to have gone up more or less simultaneously.

According to one meme that the Biebs used for comparison, it will be like night and day to Swag.

In fact, if we’re understanding his use of the meme correctly, it’s going to be better than the well-reviewed July album.

Fans hope that he isn’t overhyping it.

And they won’t have to wait long to find out. …

When does ‘Swag II’ drop?

Just as Swag was a surprise album. Swag II is similarly ambushing fans — giving the world only a few hours’ notice.

Justin Bieber is dropping the new tunes on Thursday night at midnight.

As we said, just hours after he broke the news.

He’s pulling out all of the stops to promote Swag II, even including family photos that feature son Jack Blues in the process.

The first album covered a range of topics, including the angst that Bieber experiences in the spotlight.

He also described what sounds like an unbearably toxic marriage.

That did pretty much match up with his own admissions about insulting his wife due to his famous emotional immaturity.

The first album included a lot of personal vulnerability.

Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is ‘Swag II’ good?

Obviously, we do not yet know whether Swag II, the sequel to Swag, will live up to the hype.

Justin Bieber is clearly eager to show it off. Fans are excited to hear it.

Hopefully, it’s a positive sign for his mental and emotional health that he’s churning out tunes again.

Though the Biebers don’t have to worry about money thanks to Hailey, it is a (hopefully) healthy outlet for him.