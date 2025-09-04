Rolling Ray Cause of Death: Beloved Influencer Passes Away at 28

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today:

Content creator Raymond Harper, better known as Rolling Ray, has passed away unexpectedly.

The influencer, who had nearly half a million followers on Instagram, was just 28 years old.

Influencer Rolling Ray has passed away at the age of 28. (YouTube)

News of Ray’s passing comes courtesy of the Zeus content network, with whom he often collaborated.

Friends and fans pay tribute to Rolling Ray

“Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray,” the network wrote, adding:

“Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always!”

Ray’s mother later confirmed the news to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Confined to a wheelchair by paralysis, Ray endured numerous health issues over the course of his short life, including burns from a 2021 fire, a Covid diagnosis in 2022, and bouts with pneumonia in 2022 and 2024.

Ray’s influencer cousin, who was known as Coolest Kyshia on social media, mourned his passing on Facebook.

“I f–king hate it here why cuz ,why u leave me like this. my favorite. how can I heal from this pain. ray ray I love you,” she wrote, according to People magazine.

“I am sitting in my room with tears rolling down my cheeks. I am so heart broken. I don’t have words for this right know u are my favorite cousinnnn why u dogged me like this?”

Ray first rose to fame with an appearance on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls in 2018.

He became a viral sensation when he later appeared on Divorce Court with Judge Lynn Toler.

Ray was known for coining the term “purr” as slang for “period.”

Our thoughts go out to Ray’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.