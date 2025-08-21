Justin & Hailey Bieber: Did They Fix Marital Woes After ‘Swag’ Album …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber no longer struggling in their marriage?

In addition to the singer himself crashing out at paparazzi and on social media, the Biebers have also seemed on the rocks — at best.

Have they fixed things?

Or have they just finally managed to plug the leaks and keep their marital woes private?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber okay now?

For much of this year, reports on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber grappling with relationship issues have filled headlines.

According to a new report from US Weekly, the “tensions has settled” between the Biebers.

One key factor, the report claims, was the Biebs’ surprise album release on July 11.

“The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage,” the inside source claimed.

“When Justin is in the studio making new music,” the insider described, “he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.”

Producing music as a singer makes a lot of sense.

However, if your job is destroying your personal health, your public image, and eroding your marriage, maybe it’s time to let your newly minted billionaire wife be the breadwinner.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Since the album’s release, they had time to rekindle things

According to the report, Justin and Hailey Bieber “have been able to finally reconnect more” since he dropped the album.

Specifically, the two went on a summer vacation to “their favorite place in Idaho” with their son, Jack Blues, ahead of his first birthday on Friday, August 22.

Notably, Kourtney Kardashian vacationed in Idaho recently.

There are celebrity hotspots where you least expect them.

“There’s a sense of relief on both sides,” the inside source said of the Biebers.

“Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed,” the insider shared.

“He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks.”

According to the source: “He is very happy there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it.”

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘They’re in a much better place’

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s long-suffering wife, Hailey, “takes it day by day and is very patient,” the insider characterized.

“There’s still work to be done in their marriage,” the source admitted. “But they’re in a much better place.”

Even Justin seemed to acknowledge as much as he sang about a toxic relationship in his album.

But hey, maybe they’re mostly good again. Until the next time that he works on music, we suppose.