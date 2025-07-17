Justin Bieber Bailed Out of Massive Debt by Hailey Bieber $1 Billion Fortune

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin is relying upon Hailey Bieber to pay his massive debts, a new report shares.

It’s no secret that Hailey’s $1 billion beauty brand sale has made her the family breadwinner.

That extends to Justin’s substantial debt to the infamous Scooter Braun, it turns out.

Fortunately, it’s Hailey to the rescue!

Is Hailey paying Justin Bieber’s debts?

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday, July 17, an insider dished that Justin Bieber won’t have to pay his notorious former manager until Hailey Bieber’s $1 billion deal closes.

As we reported, Hailey secured the sale of Rhode earlier this year.

Most of the $1 billion sale price goes straight to her, with a couple hundred million contingent upon how well the business continues to do.

When e.l.f. Cosmetics pays out, Justin has to pay Scooter Braun … but not a moment sooner.

In 2022, Justin Bieber’s canceled “Justice” tour landed him in massive debt.

Remember, Justin’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome caused facial paralysis.

Scooter Braun, for all of his faults, loaned tens of millions to Justin through his HYBE Corporation.

An audit determined how much Bieber owed. In addition to $26 for Braun covering the cost of the canceled tour, the Biebs owed over $11 million in unpaid commissions.

(He only has to pay half of that second amount, however)

When Justin and Hailey Bieber first tied the knot, it was a rushed affair.

Likely because he felt that he had to get married, for personal or religious reasons. And after things didn’t pan out with Selena Gomez, Hailey was the other gorgeous ex-girlfriend in his rolodex.

Either way, at that time, some of his most devoted fans openly and publicly worried about the Biebers reportedly not getting a prenup.

At the time, Justin’s net worth outweighed Hailey’s by about 100-to-1.

However, since then, numerous reports have alleged that Justin is … well, bad with money is an understatement.

Multiple sources have lamented his alleged spending habits.

This isn’t, like, “whoa I forgot that bill” or “maybe I should skip ordering in tonight” reckless — but apparently racking up 6-figure bills in a short time.

Allegedly, Justin has spent much of his fortune, sold most of his music catalogue to recoup his wealth, and then spent too much of that again. Now, it’s Hailey to the rescue.

Is someone exaggerating the financial issues?

There have been suggestions that malefactors are making false claims about Justin Bieber spending too much and Hailey riding to his rescue.

That isn’t to say that Justin hasn’t lost a lot of his erstwhile fortune.

Rather, his defenders claim that it’s more complex than a few poor choices, and has more to do with the entertainment industry at large.

Maybe so! We hope so, even. Either way, Hailey’s new wealth eclipses anything that Justin has ever made.

Now, she’s the one who might regret not having a prenup in the event of a divorce.