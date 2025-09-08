Jessica Simpson Flaunts ‘New Face,’ Still Looks Hot at the VMAs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is that Jessica Simpson?!

The 2025 VMAs were Sunday night. It was a night of awards, performances, and Sabrina Carpenter excellence.

One beloved (yet often under-appreciated) singer turned heads with her look rather than her new music.

Yes, that’s really her. And yes, she does look different.

Singer Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Is that really her? (Yes)

On Sunday, September 7, Jessica Simpson stepped out for the 2025 VMAs.

To be clear, she looked great. This time, there was no wardrobe malfunction (or worse).

Simpson wore a stunning Christian Siriano gown to the big night in music.

The issue, according to some, was her face.

Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Simpson looks a little different. Even critics, however, agree that she looks great.

But, as you can see, the coloration of her face seems different than most expect.

She is also wearing a more natural hairstyle rather than her more iconic blonde.

Some photos, however, had people genuinely unsure if they were seeing the singer.

Some wondered what caused her to look so different.

Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Here’s what people are saying

“That’s Jessica Simpson?” tweeted one bewildered fan. “Doesn’t look like her! She does look great, though. I’m trying to figure out who this looks like.”

A second tweeted: “I know that’s not Jessica Simpson.”

“Is Jessica Simpson in the room with us?” asked another.

This is a meme, implying that someone is not describing or perceiving reality accurately.

Wearing this eye-catching gown, she attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Even people who claimed that she was unrecognizable compared her to famously beautiful public figures, like Addison Rae and Brooks Nader.

Both of whom are in their 20s, by the way.

Compliments or insults, what could have caused Simpson’s radically different look?

Singer Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Why does she look different?

Some joked that the singer might have suffered an allergic reaction — especially to tuna. That was not a serious suggestion.

Others more seriously speculated that Simpson may have undergone a skin treatment, had a facelift, or — perhaps most realistically — simply gotten a little too much filler to “freshen up.”

But perhaps the most important commenters were people reminding critics that it is no longer the 2000s. Simpson is a gorgeous 45-year-old mom.

Her looks are, ultimately, her business.