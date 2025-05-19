Jessica Simpson Continues Comeback, Sings in First Televised Performance in 15 Years

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jessica Simpson is slowly expanding her music comeback.

A couple of months back, she performed on stage for the first time in many years.

Since then, she’s been singing to the point where she’s tried unorthodox remedies for her throat.

Now, she has taken it to the next level — singing for her first televised performance in 15 years.

On May’s American Idol finale, Jessica Simpson performed music old and new. (Image Credit: ABC)

Jessica Simpson is SO back

On Sunday, May 18, Jessica Simpson performed on the American Idol finale.

Is it a little odd for Simpson to perform on the reality singing competition, since she’s not one of the people who entered the music industry that way? Maybe.

But in the face of the singer’s first television performance in 15 years, who’s going to complain?

For her performance, Simpson included a blast from the past and something new.

She teamed up with Josh King, a former American Idol contestant, to perform her 2005 “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”

That song, in turn, was a revamp of Nancy Sinatra’s original song.

Then, Simpson treated the audience to “Blame Me,” one of her new songs.

On ‘American idol,’ alum Josh King joins Jessica Simpson for a performance. (Image Credit: ABC)

How did viewers respond?

Naturally, audiences took to social media — including the minefield that is YouTube comments — to react to Jessica Simpson’s performance.

“I can tell how much she loves her new music, the soul and emotions are shining bright!” one gushed.

“So beautiful to see her on stage for the very first time in 15 years!” another exclaimed.

“That meant to much to her and besides being nervous she did great!”

For her first televised performance in 15 years, Jessica Simpson performed on ABC. (Image Credit: ABC)

“Wow! She’s unrecognizable. But, she sounded great!” one partially critical commenter observed.

“She did not sound good,” insisted another, who criticized: “And OMG she looks so different so much Botox, fillers, plastic surgery etc”

One of the oddest comments that we found read:

“I love her but she consistently makes me uncomfortable when she performs.”

Is ‘American Idol’ in her future?

On Sunday, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to show a glimpse of her excited rehearsal.

“Omg yes!!! Be a judge and replace Carrie,” suggested one eager commenter.

That is not a terrible idea, but Simpson deserves better.

Perhaps her next performance will see fewer commenters obsessing over her face not looking like it did in 2010. Oh, who are we kidding?