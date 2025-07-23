Jessica Simpson Flaunts INSANE Weight Loss in Teeny, Tiny Bikini

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Attention, men across the whole entire universe:

Jessica Simpson is single.

And she appears quite ready to mingle.

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the singer celebrated her country’s latest birthday by donning a red bikini in front of a shower and behind a bathroom sink.

The 44-year-old included Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ song “An American Girl” as a soundtrack for the snapshot, which was posted on the Fourth of July.

It seems worth noting that Simpson may have been honoring America with this outfit and with this image.

But she split from husband Eric Johnson in January. Might she also have been sending a message about her romantic status and letting some folks out there see what they’re missing at the moment?

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Jessica told People Magazine about seven months ago.

Referencing her three kids — Maxwell (12), Ace (11), and Birdie (5) — Simpson added back then:

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

As for her incredible weight loss?

Which totals over 100 pounds?!?

Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

In her 2020 memoir, Simpson shared that her body image issues started at age 17 when music producer Tommy Mottola told her she needed to lose 15 pounds.

At the time, the 5-foot-3 artist weighed 118 pounds and sadly turned to diet pills to get to a low of 103 pounds. Her weight then fluctuated over the next two decades.

An insider told Page Six this year that the star’s new body, which came as a result of changing her diet, has “unleashed a whole new side of her personality.”

“She suddenly [feels] 21 again,” the source added.