Kenleigh Heatwole Finally Ditches David Eason: ‘Y’all Were Right’

David Eason and Kenleigh Heatwole have broken up.

One might say that the former Teen Mom 2 villain is unlucky in love. But the women he dates seem to be the ones suffering true misfortune.

Following the split, Kenleigh is admitting that fans were right when they warned her.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Jenelle Evans has some unsurprising things to say.

During his ‘Teen Mom’ days, David Eason was not exactly a shining beacon of competence. Off camera, he was worse. (Image Credit: MTV)

David Eason and Kenleigh Heatwole are over!

Shortly before Jenelle Evans and her dirtbag ex-husband David Eason finally split, they had purchased a boat (admittedly not a functioning one).

David now has possession of it, and had actually been living in it for a time.

Then came Kenleigh Heatwole, a beautiful young woman who (like everyone else on the planet) deserves better than David.

David has lived with Kenleigh for the majority of their relationship over the past year or so.

According to Kenleigh’s posts to the social media platform that we once knew and loved as Twitter, the problem (aside from David being who and what he is) arose when she came home with blonde hair on Wednesday, September 3.

“He was pissed I was going blonde,” she wrote. “Cause it looks f–king hot and he can’t stand that.”

One aspect of many toxic relationships, even those without physical violence, is using emotional manipulation — intimidation, withholding affection, and more — to essentially bully a partner into making different choices.

And yes, in some cases, a possessive narcissist might become enraged when a partner might look more inviting.

In a tweet, Kenleigh Heatwole shared that David Eason had accused her of cheating — and she shared her response. (Image Credit: Twitter)

He accused Kenleigh of cheating

“David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did,” Kenleigh announced to followers. “So ALL his s–t that was in my house is now in his shed.”

David Eason’s belongings are now in a shed on her property. She looks forward to removing it — but that will cost money. (She has also assured fans that David doesn’t have a key, which is reassuring)

Kenleigh shared that there had (obviously) been other relationship issues. His toxic behavior and wild accusations were simply “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

After more than a year of warnings from ‘Teen Mom’ fans, Kenleigh Heatwole acknowledged that many of these warnings were correct abouther disgraced ex. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Y’all were right about some s–t I am not gonna lie,” Kenleigh tweeted. She did, however, clarify that she had not yet seen David be violent (and she hopefully never will).

“What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house,” she expressed, “when I’ve tried to help them for the past year-and-a-half. F–K THAT.”

Some genuinely interesting discourse followed, with many pointing out that Kenleigh’s experiences with a manipulative a-hole are not unique.

Most are glad that she dodged a bullet. That includes, it would seem, David’s ex-wife.

Here is what Jenelle Evans said about the breakup

Taking to Facebook (in 2025), Jenelle commented on her disgraced ex-husband’s situation by “watching the crash out in real time.”

“Girl … I don’t want him back he use[d] to do the same s–t to me,” she tweeted at Kenleigh. “Good thing you didn’t marry him and share assets.”

Jenelle also quipped: “Back to living on the boat.”

We are all relieved that Kenleigh is free from David sooner rather than later.