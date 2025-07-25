Jessica Simpson Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Allegedly Pees Herself During …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Jessica Simpson continues her music comeback, she is not without mishaps.

This week, she performed on television to an audience of millions. She’s SO back!

And Simpson’s little wardrobe malfunction was neither the biggest nor the worst of the year, by far.

Unfortunately, there’s a leak alleging that she also peed herself. Just a little. Not enough for anyone else to notice. Whoops!

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson performed on the ‘Today’ show

On Wednesday, July 23, Jessica Simpson appeared as a guest on NBC’s Today show.

Right now, the morning show is running their summer concert series.

Simpson performed a medley for the viewers.

As you can see, it was not without incident.

Simpson freely admitted to her wardrobe malfunction after the fact.

She was reasonably confident that she did not actually flash the crowd or the cameras, but her outfit was coming undone.

That isn’t always a bad thing. Some wardrobe slip-ups are great PR.

However, another — less obvious — slip-up reportedly went down at the same time.

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Urine trouble now?

According to a report from Page Six, Jessica Simpson allegedly peed her pants during the performance, also.

She may be years out of practice before this year’s big comeback, but she’s still a professional.

She kept her cool.

And the “spill” was so mild that audience members and viewers alike seemed to have no idea.

Page Six says that the only reason that they heard about it is that Simpson shared the information herself.

To be clear, it’s not like she slid into their DMs to snitch on herself.

Rather, she allegedly confessed to her little leak when she returned backstage and entered the greenroom.

Actress, Singer, Fashion Entrepreneur Jessica Simpson attends YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on January 12, 2016. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund)

This happens more frequently than people might think

As multiple tabloids have pointed out, Jessica Simpson is far from the first to suffer a bladder malfunction on stage.

Page Six lists Pattie Labelle, Fergie, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Jackman as having had bathroom mishaps.

Some even speak openly of their slip-ups.

We should note that Simpson has also had three children. Kids are great.

Giving birth to them can turn bladder control into basically just a suggestion.