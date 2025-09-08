Drea de Matteo: ‘Sopranos’ Star Poses Nude to Highlight Bizarre Conspiracy …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Drea de Matteo is best known for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos.

But in recent years, she’s remained relevant for reasons that have little to do with her acting career.

Drea launched an OnlyFans account back in February of 2024 amid financial hardships.

She succeeded in bringing in a ton of cash, and now Drea has shifted her focus to a different goal — one that might alienate some of her subscribers.

Actress Drea De Matteo arrives at the season 7 premiere screening of FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” at the Chinese Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Drea de Matteo takes a stand against ‘chemtrails,’ geoengineering

Drea holds some extreme political beliefs, and she’s one of the small but vocal group of people who believe that the US government is destroying the planet through geoengineering.

The term generally refers to efforts to reverse the effects of pollution.

But Drea and her cohort believe those efforts are doing more harm than good.

Specifically, they believe that contrails — the streams of exhaust that emanate from plane engines — are actually harmful “chemtrails” that the government is emitting into the atmosphere to control the population.

And now, Drea is taking a stand against this alleged practice — through nudity.

Drea de Matteo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

In her previous OnlyFans content, Drea was at least partially clothed. But in her latest pics, she’s nude and painted with American flags and a two-word message: “Stop Geoengineering.”

“We can choose what we eat. We can choose what goes in our arms. But we don’t get a say when powerful interests spray the sky, tamper with our water, or poison our soil,” the actress said in a statement to the New York Post.

“If ‘climate solutions’ mean breathing mystery air and drinking science experiments, the people deserve a vote. This isn’t about denying climate change — it’s about rejecting unchecked geoengineering by those who treat our skies as a playground.”

Drea de Matteo attends the SiriusXM’s Private Show with Guns N’ Roses at The Apollo Theater before band embarks on next leg of its North American ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Tour on July 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Does Drea have a point?

Well, the leading scientists would beg to differ, but she did date Christopher Moltisanti for five seasons, so maybe we should hear her out.

Did the leading scientists wring humor and pathos from the heartbreaking storyline in which Adriana was forced to become an informant? We don’t think so.

Anyway, if nothing else, the controversy surrounding Drea’s stance on chemtrails should help earn her some new OnlyFans subscribers.

Beats having to sell a shoddily made spec house for financial independence, a la Carmella Soprano!