Jenelle Evans: Lil Wayne Flew Me Out to Bone Me! Really!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Jenelle Evans and Lil Wayne almost hook up?

She says that they did. The rapper allegedly flew her out for a hookup … before she turned him down.

Jenelle is single and ready to mingle, but apparently wanted him to woo her first. Or something.

Did this really happen? Why did he want to hook up with her? And why did she go all that way just to say no?

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

According to Jenelle Evans, Lil Wayne slid into her DMs

Of late, Jenelle Evans has been hopping around from one platform to another to engage with her “fans.”

(She does have fans; she also has fascinated observers and a lot of well-reasoned critics)

Recently, she took to Instagram Live to share a story of meeting Lil Wayne … and how he’d slid into her DMs.

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

“I met [Lil Wayne] in his personal studio, for real,” Jenelle Evans announced.

“You guys are the first ones I’m telling.”

While it would be a stretch to call it proof, she did show what appeared to be DMs from the wrapper.

One, Jenelle shared, read: “Be mine.”

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

‘Things were cool’

“Say no more King. Where and when?” Jenelle replied.

It appears that the rapper asked for her phone number.

And things took off from there.

Jenelle said that Wayne “flew me out, and I met him, and things were cool.”

Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“Did I hook up with him? No. Did he want to? Yes,” Jenelle Evans claimed of Lil Wayne.

“But I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first,” she then insisted.

Apparently, the rapper paid for her flight back home. She commented:

“So, that was crazy.”

She’s doubling down in the face of doubters

In case anyone didn’t believe her, Jenelle took to TikTok to clap back at those who doubt her story.

“This seriously did happen,” she alleged.

“I’m not going to say too much about the situation because, I mean, he didn’t have me sign an NDA and, at first, I didn’t believe it was him until he FaceTimed me.”

Meanwhile, Wayne — who has not confirmed the would-be hookup — apparently didn’t recognize her from Teen Mom. He just saw her on social media.

His ignorance of her story and personality might explain why he was willing to meet her. Lesson learned, right?