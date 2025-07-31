Jenelle Evans: OFFICIALLY Divorced From David Eason! Couple Divides Up Last of Community …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans is officially a divorced woman. Again.

Jenelle and David Eason separated last year, and it looked as though their divorce would be a long and contentious one.

But against all odds, the controversial exes have divided their assets and reached a custody agreement much sooner than expected!

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

David and Jenelle agree to divvy up ‘The Land’

Longtime Teen Mom fans are likely aware of how much importance Jenelle and David placed on their sizable parcel of mostly empty (and allegedly quite swampy) land.

Ownership of the tract — nicknamed “The Land” by fans — was expected to be a hot-button issue throughout the exes’ divorce proceedings.

But David and Jenelle quickly reached a unique arrangement in which she’ll retain the portion containing the house, and he’ll get to keep a section of his own.

The section in question contains his shed and metal/wood shop, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

Fans will be happy to know that Jenelle also retains ownership of the property’s pool and her infamous “she-shed.”

Jenelle may have gotten the better deal when it came to land, but David made out like a bandit elsewhere.

The Ashley reports that David will get to keep most of the couple’s vehicles, including the BMW Jenelle is currently driving in Vegas and the boat he was living in before moving in with new girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole.

Jenelle will reportedly keep just one car and one motorcycle.

She’ll also hold onto the couple’s golf cart and riding mower, but those probably won’t be of much use to her in the Vegas apartment where she currently resides.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

The site also notes that David will keep the “bulk majority of the couple’s gun stash,” which seems like a bad idea for reasons too numerous to list here.

Jenelle and David reportedly worked all of this out remotely, so there was no need for a tense courtroom standoff.

However, The Ashley reports that the exes will be headed to court in North Carolina next month, where they’ll presumably iron out a long-term custody deal for daughter Ensley.

Jenelle has sole physical custody at the moment, but only on a temporary basis.

Evans has also agreed to pay Eason roughly $30,000 in order to attain a full 50-50 split of their assets.

Currently, it looks as though there’s no alimony/spousal support/child support in place for either couple.

And with that, one of the most ridiculous and disastrous marriages in reality TV has come to an end! Finally, some good news!