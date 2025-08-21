Jenelle Evans Reported to CPS (Again) Amidst Nonstop Partying

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Clark County CPS is becoming all too familiar with Jenelle Evans.

Someone has once again contacted Child Protective Services. This time, because the former reality TV personality has been partying nonstop, reportedly leaving her younger children in the care of their older brother.

Jenelle has been showing her wild nights on social media. But it wasn’t an overly involved follower who called it in.

Someone very close to the family made the call. Allegedly, someone in the family reported her.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Jenelle Evans has, judging by what followers have seen on social media, been partying with Tori Rhyne nonstop since the latter moved to Vegas.

To her credit (we suppose), she has not been taking children Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley out to the Las Vegas Strip with her.

However, this allegedly means that 16-year-old Jace is watching the younger children night after night after night.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, August 20, The Sun reported about someone calling Clark County CPS on the fallen Teen Mom star.

Jenelle’s partying has apparently become a possible neglect case.

“It’s gotten so bad that someone close to the family has contacted CPS,” the insider described.

Jenelle Evans opens up to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers. (MTV)

Who called Child Protective Services?

According to a report from The Ashley, this was not merely someone close to Jenelle Evans and her family — but within her household.

“Jace called CPS on Jenelle for leaving him to watch the kids constantly,” the source reported.

Jenelle insisted to The Sun that she uses a babysitter she found online.

The report countered that Jace is often saddled with babysitting duties regardless.

On her Instagram Story, Jenelle Evans mocked anyone who might feel sorry for her teen son. Classy! (Image Credit: Instagram)

Just this week, Jace exposed Jenelle’s text messages on social media.

Unfortunately, it is no surprise to see messages in which the notoriously awful mother is cursing at her son — or accusing him of “lying” about her loathsome ex-husband David Eason allegedly strangling him.

Naturally, because of the sort of mother she is, Jenelle responded to Jace’s posts by throwing him under the bus.

Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

She said that Jace is struggling mentally and has been in trouble with the law. Stay classy, girl!

Both mental and legal struggles seem inevitable consequences of a childhood with Jenelle Evans and the sorts of men to whom she exposes her offspring.

Unfortunately, society at large has failed Jace, just as it has failed Kaiser and Ensley. A better society would not have allowed Jenelle — let alone David Eason — to happen to them. And a better society might have sculpted Jenelle into a better person.

That is a long way of saying that it feels unlikely that this CPS call will save Jenelle’s children from the unenviable fate of being her children.

Despite many passionate and motivated social workers, Child Protective Services is too often toothless when it comes to attempting to live up to its name.