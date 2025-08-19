Jenelle Evans OnlyFans Earnings Revealed, In the MILLIONS

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has talked a big game of late when it comes to launching a potential new business venture — such as the selling of marijuana.

And, who knows, the former MTV personality may still go ahead and do so.

As we just learned over the weekend, however?

Evans isn’t exactly desperate for money.

(MTV)

The mother of three was hanging out a couple days ago at a bar with good pal Tori Rhyne when the topic turned to Jenelle’s OnlyFans account.

This is a platform, of course, that asks users to pay a certain amount of money in order to access photos of the account holder — most of which involve him or her wearing very little clothing.

In a video posted online by Evans, we see Tori seemingly shriek in shock when she sees just how much her pal has earned via this website over the last few years.

She blurts out at one point that Evans makes $24,000 per month through OnlyFans and has earned just over $1.5 million since opening the page.

“You’re a millionaire! You’ve got to think about all the money you’ve made in the past!” Tori yells on the livestream.

Jenelle Evans celebrates her divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

We’ve written previously about various celebrities who have raked it in thanks to OnlyFans.

Relatedly, meanwhile, Evans finalized her divorce from violent ex-husband David Eason just last month.

As part of the settlement, Jenelle is now solely responsible for paying off the tax lien and debt that she and David owed to the North Carolina Department of Revenue… which currently sits at $40,000.

She is also responsible for paying what’s left on the mortgage for former couple’s North Carolina residence… which sits at $138,920.

Eason was awarded most of the items he and his ex shared (i.e. vehicles, electric toys, tools, etc.), bringing the value of assets he received to just under $200,000, while Jenelle’s share (including the value of the aforementioned home) amounted to just over $439,000.

Going forward, thanks to the rules that govern North Carolina, Evans must pay Eason a total of $33,450.52 in monthly installments in order to somewhat even out what each receives in the divorce agreement.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

That’s not a small amount of money.

Compared to what Evans has been pulling in, though?!?

“David, you f-ckin’ fumbled the bag, bro!” a slurring Tori declared this weekend. “You ended up with junk!”

We’re in favor of anything that screws over David Eason, of course. That guy sucks.

But some fans wondered a short time ago why Jenelle sent off son Jace to (temporarily) live with his biological father instead of putting him in some kind of more local facility for mental health problems.

(MTV)

Could Evans really not have afforded one of these places based on her OnlyFans revenue?

“You go look at private stuff and it’s like, $30,000 a month, $1000 a day or more. That’s the cheapest one I found,” she said on a podcast back in June.

“So a lot of people are like, ‘Why didn’t you send him there before his dad’s?’ I don’t have the money, and the state, they have a long waiting list on places. He’s been in therapy since he’s been a child. He’s seen psychiatrists.

“Like, I mean we’ve tried everything. So our hands were completely tied.”