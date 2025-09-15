Denise Richards Retrieves Furniture, FIFTEEN DOGS from Former Marital Home

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Denise Richards’ acrimonious split marches on. And it involves over a dozen pawed innocents.

The good news is that she pulled it off with much less drama than we’ve seen in the rest of the divorce.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that this bitter divorce has set a very low bar for “less drama.”

Over the weekend, she collected belongings from her former home. In addition to furniture, that meant 15 dogs.

Denise Richards retrieved her furniture (and dogs)

On Saturday, September 13, Denise Richards returned to her former home under less than ideal circumstances.

Arriving with four movers and multiple moving trucks, she was there for furniture.

More importantly, she was there to retrieve fifteen dogs from the Calabasas rental home where Aaron Phypers has been residing following the split.

Denise Richards moves 15 dogs and furniture out of rental house amid divorce.



📖 https://t.co/u2s7mYCu7g pic.twitter.com/CGSvUyDKyn — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2025

Page Six obtained photos (as did others) of this milestone. It should be a familiar one to most who have undergone a divorce or a serious breakup.

Richards of course looked as gorgeous as ever, even in her casual ensemble. Her father, Irv Richards, was even there to help.

Sometimes, estranged spouses loading up furniture can erupt into a standoff or even violence. Moving companies know this, and so do courts.

Fortunately, it appears that Saturday saw a peaceful transition of furniture and pets alike.

Is the rental mansion a ‘hoader’ mess?

According to reports, the movers wore special protective gear due to dust and a strong odor in the home.

Previously, Phypers claimed that the home was a messy “hoarder” nightmare.

He also responded to her allegation that he euthanized one of her dogs without her permission.

He alleged that she has not had recent contact with any of the dogs.

Significantly, Richards’ court filings say that Phypers is responsible for the mess in the house.

According to the actress, she has not resided at that home — a rental — for some time.

So … clearly, things were already bad in their marriage long before the July divorce filing.

The court granted Richards permission to return to the home to collect her dogs and belongings.

This is a serious matter

Aaron Phypers has accused Denise Richards of having a prescription pill addiction and an “ongoing affair.”

She has accused her estranged husband of numerous instances of physical abuse.

Some publicly available photos, including some from years before the divorce, have been cited as evidence of the alleged domestic violence.

Some of Richards’ fans are expressing their dismay that Charlie Sheen is looking like the “good” ex-husband these days.