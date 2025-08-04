Denise Richards Accused of Attacking Ex’s Brother; Cops Called to Aaron …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers keeps getting uglier.

And the latest dust-up between the warring exes required intervention from law enforcement.

According to a new report from TMZ, cops were called to the home Aaron shares with his parents and siblings on Sunday after Denise showed up to the residence unannounced.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrive for the LA Premiere Of “7 Days To Vegas” at Laemmle Music Hall on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Sheriff deputies confront Denise Richards on Aaron Phypers’ property

Apparently, Denise was there to retrieve one of her dogs.

But it seems she showed up without warning, which is a problem, as she and Aaron have temporary restraining orders in place that require them to remain 100 yards apart at all times.

According to TMZ, Denise started banging on the backdoor of the house, and Aaron slipped out a different way so as not to violate the TRO.

The outlet reports that Denise was eventually allowed in the house — and that’s when things really got messy.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend American Humane’s 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Insiders tell TMZ that Denise started “screaming at [Aaron’s] parents” and demanding that they get out of the house.

Sources say Richards then turned on Aaron’s brother and began “swinging” at him and throwing items of mail in his direction.

It’s unclear who called police, but Denise was spotted standing in the driveway conversing with three deputies.

Witnesses say she explained that she only wanted to pick up her dog and was not looking for any trouble.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9 And “Mexican Dynasties”at Gracias Madre on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In the end, the cops concluded that no crimes had been committed, and thus, no arrests were made.

But sources tell TMZ that Aaron and his family were “terrified and very shaken up” by the incident, and the drama particularly took a toll on Phypers’ 83-year-old mother.

Aaron and Denise married in 2018, and their marriage appeared to be a happy one — but their split has been one of the nastiest in recent memory.

Allegations have been flying in every direction, with Denise accusing Aaron of abuse and Aaron claiming that Denise is an addict who carried on a lengthy affair during their marriage.

The matter has not yet headed to court, but the division of property is likely to get messy. Aaron and Denise do not have any children together.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.