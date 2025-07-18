Aaron Phypers Denies Abuse of Denise Richards; Troubling Video Emerges of Estranged …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We have an update on what has quickly become a very ugly situation between Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

Earlier this week, the latter filed for divorce from the actress.

Then, a short time later, Richards filed for a restraining order against Phypers and accused him of both physical abuse and of making death threats against her.

Now, Phypers has responded.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

“I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards,” Aaron’s statement from late Thursday reads.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful.

“Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue.I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect.

“I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9 And “Mexican Dynasties”at Gracias Madre on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that Aaron Phypers isn’t about to have his privacy wishes granted, however.

Last night, an Instagram clop went viral that featured a scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.

In this scene, Richards and Phypers are holding hands as they walk around… when she tells him not to “say a f-cking word.”

From there, Phypers tells Richards, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f-cking hand. Stop it.”

To be fair and clear, Phypers not NOT seen here causing any physical damage to his then-spouse. But even such a quote is rather disturbing to hear.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” Tv Show Event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR)

During the season 10 reunion episode in 2020, host Andy Cohen asked Richards about the troubling interaction.

“I didn’t even know that [he said that],” the actress replied. “I played it for him, and he said, ‘I don’t even remember saying that. I don’t know why I would say that because I’m afraid of you.’”

The reality star went on to clarify Phypers was “afraid of [her] … in a joking way.”

Still, everything about this divorce and its aftermath paints a sad picture, that much is certain.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrive for the LA Premiere Of “7 Days To Vegas” at Laemmle Music Hall on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Richards claimed that Phypers — who filed for divorce on July 7 citing “irreconcilable differences” — “repeatedly abused” her throughout their six-year marriage.

“Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages,” she alleged in legal documents.

Added Richards:

“Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened.

Citing a trio of concussions due to these incidents, Richards further claimed that she has been “afraid” to speak out about the abuse because Phypers “has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone.”

In addition to her allegations that “throughout our marriage, Aaron threatened to kill me and himself and the police,” Richards wrote that Phypers “owns at least eight unregistered guns” and “multiple bullet proof vests.”