Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order, Accuses Aaron Phypers of Physical Abuse, Death …

Earlier this month, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers began what is already shaping up to be an ugly divorce.

The actress and reality star has filed for a restraining order.

She describes physical abuse, bouts of paranoia, and even clear death threats from her estranged ex.

There are disturbing photos in the court filing — and some images that were already available online.

Warning: Denise Richards’ allegations are disturbing and graphic

TMZ reports that, according to court documents that Denise Richards filed on Wednesday, July 16, she has accused Aaron Phypers of multiple instances of physical abuse.

The report includes upsetting details and graphic photos of Richards with a what appears to be a nasty bruise to her eye.

The court granted Richards a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers.

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me,” Richards described in the documents.

She alleged that Phypers would “violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms.”

Richards continued, listing: “violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack.”

Some of the alleged incidents of violence included bouts of paranoia

The severe bruise to her eye, Denise Richards writes in the filing, stems from an alleged attack in 2022.

According to the documents, the former couple were at his erstwhile workplace in Malibu.

Aaron Phypers’ failed business was in using sound in lieu of medicine, prompting him to make outlandish claims about cancer on RHOBH.

Richards wrote that Phypers “became paranoid” that potted plants “contained listening devices.”

He then allegedly struck Richards in the eye with the heel of his palm, calling his wife a “f–king bitch.”

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023. Note the visible bruises on her arm. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

A less conspicuous injury that Richards cited was actually already publicly visible.

On June 2, 2023, she and Aaron Phypers attended the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala.

Photos from the event show clear bruising on Richards’ arms.

According to her court filing, Richards writes that Phypers’ physical abuse had caused the bruises.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The protective orders will last until they are due in court in August

In court documents, Denise Richards described an incident in which she told Aaron Phypers that he would not be accompanying her on a work trip.

“Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground,” she wrote of the incident.

Richards described the harrowing encounter:

“And screamed, ‘You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.'”

According to Richards, the most recent incident came from early this month, with Phypers grabbing and squeezing her arm while demanding that she hand over her phone.

When she threatened to call 911, he allegedly threatened:

“I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

In her filing, Richards informed the court that Phypers possesses at least 8 unregistered guns.

As we mentioned, the court granted Richards the restraining order, which will last through August 8. He must remain 100 yards from her person, her home, her vehicle, and her place of work.