Taylor Swift: Did She ‘Sneak’ Into Chiefs Game Because of the Charlie Kirk …

Did Taylor Swift sneak into a sports game behind a bulletproof barrier?

Was she sneaking in to see fiance Travis Kelce? Or was this a reaction to the Charlie Kirk shooting?

Swift has been a target of attempted attacks before. Did she fear a copycat attack?

Because fans are pretty darn sure that it’s Swift in these videos. Take a look for yourself:

Singer Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is that Taylor Swift sneaking in?

On Sunday, September 14, a conspicuous black barrier moved into a sports arena where Travis Kelce’s team was playing.

This jarring procession appeared to be under heavy guard.

Fans of Taylor Swift believe that she was within — both unseen by the public and safe from any potential malcontent.

i think this is taylor sneaking in im confused pic.twitter.com/CubpqtOoj3 — angel ❤️‍🔥 (@dqylightrush) September 14, 2025

TMZ looked into the specific barrier itself, just to confirm that we’re not seeing some sort of football-related training equipment or whatever.

Per the report, this is a bullet-resistant portable shield partition — just as many suspected.

The retail price is about $6,000.

While there is no confirmation that Taylor was within the barrier, it seems like only one part of a hefty and expensive security arrangement.

Far-right influencer Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Is this related to the Charlie Kirk shooting?

On Wednesday, September 10, a single shot ended the life of far-right influencer Charlie Kirk during one of his crowd-work events at Utah Valley University.

Authorities arrested a suspect last week. The accused individual is a 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson.

In the wake of the shooting, many politicians and political influencers — on both sides of the aisle — went on high alert, fearing copycat or retaliatory shootings.

Alt-right figures like Ben Shapiro canceled upcoming appearances.

Full video of Taylor Swift's possible arrival at Arrowhead Stadium. At the end, it is possible to see Andrea Swift and Austin Swift. #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl #TaylorSwift #TaylorNation #TravisKelce pic.twitter.com/jbebkgdssh — Swiftie's Unite (@swiftiesaunites) September 14, 2025

Robinson appears to be a Groyper — a group of extreme fringe-right, terminally online young men who follow Nick Fuentes.

This group has publicly feuded with Charlie Kirk in the past.

In 2019, they ran a campaign to publicly push him to double-down upon extreme rhetoric rather than merely hinting at it.

It is important to note that Kirk and Fuentes made a sort of peace a couple of years ago.

However, they very recently split again after Kirk pushed for the release of the Epstein Files while Fuentes and his followers did not. This video may help explain Groypers because … it’s a lot.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What could one have to do with the other?

We go into detail on the Charlie Kirk shooting because many may ask what it could possibly have to do with Taylor Swift. Two far-right factions beefing should not, in theory, have anything to do with a singer, right?

Well, it’s important to note that Taylor’s ultra-rare political statements have resulted in explosive hatred from influential political figures like Donald Trump.

She has also been a target for attempted terrorist attacks. That is no laughing matter.

Neither is the fact that a Groyper attack, if that is what happened last week, does not have to “make sense.” (Seriously, watch the video that we linked)

We should also acknowledge that, you know, maybe she wanted privacy. If she was looking to avoid attention, however, this stunt may have backfired.