Lance Twiggs: Tyler Robinson’s Roommate Could Be ‘Key to Motive’ In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been five days since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at a college campus in Utah.

Less than 36 hours later, the FBI arrested Tyler Robinson in connection with the murder.

In the days since, investigators, journalists, and amateur online sleuths have been working around the clock to try and pin down Robinson’s views in hopes of discovering his motives.

The mug shot of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. (FBI)

That task has been surprisingly complicated, thanks in large part to politically motivated reasoning from both sides of the ideological divide.

New information about Tyler Robinson’s roommate could shed light on motives

Each new piece of information about Robinson’s life has been dissected for information that might help to explain his alleged act of violence.

And now, information about his roommate is receiving the same treatment.

Multiple outlets are now reporting that Robinson was living with an individual named Lance Twiggs in the months leading up to his arrest.

The New York Post describes Twiggs as a transgender “aspiring pro gamer” whose identity and social media activity might contain clues as to Robinson’s lifestyle and beliefs.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Axios has gone so far as to report that Twiggs’ views “may lead to [Robinson’s] motive” for allegedly shooting Kirk.

According to the Post, Twiggs’ posts were “rarely political.”

The outlet notes that Twiggs “frequently referenced his gender transition, as well as being a former Christian.”

“We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit,” Twiggs reportedly wrote at one point.

The Post notes, however, that that particular subreddit was “filled with sarcastic comments,” including a later comment in which Twiggs praised former Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“One day Jeb will be president and America will fully reform into a utopia,” Twiggs reportedly wrote.

In other posts, Twiggs reportedly complained of suffering from a wide array of physical and mental health issues.

“I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd [borderline personality disorder], and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. This meme is perfect, thanks,” one post reads.

Again, the exact nature of Twiggs’ political beliefs is unclear, and there’s no indication that Robinson shares his roommates’ views, whatever they may be.

Many have suggested that Robinson may have been motivated more by “edgy” memes and a general desire to rebel than by any cohesive ideology.

Others have suggested that Robinson is a “Groyper” or that he wished to express his opposition to his parents’ conservative, Republican leanings.

Insiders say Robinson is not currently cooperating with investigators, so we may not know the truth until his case goes to trial.

We will have further updates as new information becomes available.