Charlie Sheen Reveals He’s Had Sex With Men, Reunites With Denise Richards on Red …

As you’ve likely heard by now, Denise Richards is in the process of divorcing Aaron Phypers — and it’s getting messy. Very messy.

As in, “the cops have been called and restraining orders have been issued” messy.

Denise, of course, is no stranger to chaotic relationships, having previously been married to the King of Chaos himself, Charlie Sheen.

That relationship also ended very badly, which is why fans were so surprised to see Denise posing with Charlie on the red carpet this week.

US actor Charlie Sheen and US actress Denise Richards attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “aka Charlie Sheen” at the Tudum theatre in Hollywood, California, on September 4, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s enough to make you wonder what exactly is going on in Denise’s love life.

Has she really decided to get back together with her most infamous ex? Here’s what we know:

Charlie Sheen is having a moment, and Denise is along for the ride

Charlie is making the media rounds these days to promote two very high-profile projects.

In the weeks to come, he’ll release both a memoir and a Netflix documentary about his life.

Seems like a silly strategy, as folks who just watched a doc about the man probably won’t feel the need to shell out for his book, but who are we to question the Sheenius?

The tiger-blooded warlock from Mars is a master of self-promotion, and his new projects are receiving a ton of attention at the moment, thanks in large part to Charlie’s revelation that he’s had sex with men.

Yes, Charlie says he “flipped the menu over” after years of sex with men and found the experience “liberating.” We stan a progressive king!

Anyway, Netflix held a premiere event for the documentary in Los Angeles last night.

And according to TMZ, Sheen and Richards appeared quite friendly with one another — but in a totally platonic way.

Charlie and Denise arrived separately, but they reportedly hugged and posed for pics together after they crossed paths on the red carpet.

There’s no reason to believe that they’re anything more than friends, and it seems that they’ve managed to fully patch things up following their nasty 2006 divorce.

News of the friendship doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

After all, Charlie appeared on Denise’s Bravo reality show last year.

The exes have two daughters together, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

However, Aaron tells TMZ that Charlie wouldn’t be buddying up to Denise if he knew her whole story:

“If Charlie knew how many of Denise’s paparazzi tip offs caused him extreme embarrassment and pain, I don’t think he’d fake a smile for a second,” he remarked to the outlet.

Regardless, it seems that after some rocky years, Charlie and Denise’s co-parenting relationship is more stable than ever.

Which is a very good thing, as Denise’s split from Aaron gets messier by the day, and she probably use all the support she can get.