Denise Richards Breaks Silence, Says Divorce “Makes Me Want to Cry”

Denise Richards at last has something to say.

Late on August 21, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up for the first time in public about her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

“I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going,” she began via Instagram.

“Mine’s been wonderful. It’s actually been s—–, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good. I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on.”

Aaron Phypers, Eloise Joni Richards and Denise Richards attend the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 26, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International)

This much we know at this point.

Back in July, as mentioned above, Richards filed for divorce. We learned at the time — through her official documents — that her estranged husband spent over $100,000 PER MONTH of his wife’s money.

Richards then asked for a restraining order and accused Phypers of abuse, allegations which has quickly denied.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful,” he said in response.

“Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue.I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrive for the LA Premiere Of “7 Days To Vegas” at Laemmle Music Hall on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

For his part, Phypers accused Richards of cheating on him with another man at the beginning of the year and also claimed Richards hit him, scratched him and smashed his phone.

Phypers has alleged the reality star was addicted to Vicodin… while police were called to his house just two weeks ago in response to some kind of disturbance.

Insiders told TMZ that Richards went to her ex’s home in order to retrieve and dog and then started “screaming at [Aaron’s] parents” and demanding that they get out of the house.

Sources say Richards then turned on Aaron’s brother and began “swinging” at him and throwing items of mail in his direction.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” Tv Show Event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR)

This all brings us back to the actress’ lengthy statement on Thursday.

“I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press, but I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time,” she said. “It’s so hard to go through a divorce.”

Richards then referenced her 2006 divorce from Charlie Sheen and continued:

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages because this has been a very difficult time.

Richards emphasized that “circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about it when the timing is right.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9 And “Mexican Dynasties”at Gracias Madre on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This is how Richards concluded:

During this time, some of you may know because it was put out there that I was having reconstructive surgery. I was open and honest about having reconstructive surgery for a TV show that I did.

And then I had another surgery and I do want to post about that but I didn’t want to post about it during this and look inappropriate and have it seem insensitive to what I’m dealing with, but I also want to live my life and share my life, so that’s what I’m going to do and continue doing.

I just wanted to say thank you so much. It makes me want to cry seeing your messages because this is a very difficult time and you guys are all helping me through it. Thank you. Lots of love.